News

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 19, 2017, 9:00 am

Neighbors Abroad raises money for earthquake relief in Oaxaca

Palo Alto organization aims to collect $10,000 to rebuild children-service centers damaged by massive earthquake

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Neighbors Abroad, the Palo Alto organization that spearheads sister city relationships, is looking to raise $10,000 to help rebuild two children's facilities that collapsed in the state of Oaxaca earlier this month during Mexico's biggest earthquake in a century.

The fundraising effort has already netted $4,000 as of Monday afternoon, said Neighbors Abroad President Bob Wenzlau, who is leading the effort. He said the money would go to two programs: a child care center that collapsed in Union Hidalgo, a town in the state of Oaxaca, and an orphanage that was destroyed by the 8.1-magnitude quake.

Wenzlau said the two projects were picked by the organization's Sister City Committee in Oaxaca and Manual Maza, the fire chief at the city of Oaxaca -- a sister city of Palo Alto -- and director of civil defense for the state of Oaxaca.

While the Sept. 7 earthquake caused very limited damage to the city, it reportedly devastated communities in the western part of the state of Oaxaca, closer to the isthmus region.

"The chief of Oaxaca said that of all the things that affected him, the one that affected him the most was the look on kids' faces when their town gets destroyed," Wenzlau said. "He wanted to focus on kids and we wanted to fund two certain areas of contributions where we can make an impact."

Wenzlau said he planned to mail the first installment of $2,000 to the Union Hidalgo center later in the day Monday. The center is run by Crecemos, an organization that provides education and nutrition services to children. Crecemos also manages and operates the Realmadrid AerogubiÃ±os Foundation, a school that serves 127 girls and boys. According to the organization, the school has closed after all of its walls were damaged by the earthquake, which had also left four children homeless and has left others at risk of losing their homes, pending an evaluation of their structural integrity.

The goal, Wenzlau said, is to raise $5,000 for each of the two organizations.

Donations can be made at neighborsabroad.org.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

QBB opens in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 9 comments | 2,832 views

Legacy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 912 views

Grandparents Day
By Cheryl Bac | 4 comments | 864 views

Become a Master Gardener - Deadline Sept 21
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 843 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here