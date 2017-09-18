School board to test new public-comment rules

If more than 20 speakers show up to the next regular Board of Education meeting to speak on an issue, their comment time will be limited to one minute rather than the usual three.

In an effort to reign in meetings that regularly run past 10 p.m., the Palo Alto school board is testing a series of changes that will impact public comment. The board approved the changes at a governance workshop last Wednesday, Sept. 13, and decided to pilot them for the rest of the current school year.

They decided unanimously to limit comment for both agendized items and during open forum, a section at the start at every meeting when people can speak to any issue not on the agenda for that meeting. If there are 10 or fewer speakers, each person will get the typical three minutes. If there are between 11 and 15 speakers, their time will go down to two minutes; one-and-a-half minutes if between 16 and 20 people; and to one minute for more than 20.

Several board members were against another proposal to randomly pick cards if there are more than 20 speakers.

They discussed how to balance what board member Todd Collins called "two competing goods" â€” hearing public comment and getting through the public's business at a decent hour.

The board also narrowly decided to implement a 30-minute cap only on open forum, and add a 15-minute section at the end of meetings for overflow comments. The board approved this change in a 3-2 vote, with Collins, Ken Dauber and Terry Godfrey in favor and Melissa Baten Caswell and Jennifer DiBrienza against.

They also voted unanimously to change the board's default end time from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and allow themselves to only vote to extend the meeting once. (In the past, members have regularly approved numerous extensions throughout the evening as they tried to get to remaining agenda items.) The goal of this change is to "provide more clarity on end time" for community members, a staff report states.

They also discussed the value of the board's two-meeting rule, which requires members to discuss an item at least once before voting on it. Dauber said this rule is an anomaly among legislative bodies, and suggested the school board do away with it.

"I think it's a source of unnecessary time for the community where they have to come twice if they want to comment on something and for issues where there is a lot of community comment it takes up an inordinate amount of board time to do that," he said. "I don't think it serves the decision-making process well."

Baten Caswell disagreed, arguing that the rule increases transparency by giving people two chances to comment on an issue and allows time for staff to answer board members' questions.

Board members also agreed to discuss at a later date how to incorporate emails sent to the board into agenda packets. The practice is currently inconsistent, with staff including emails from people who request their communication to be included in the public packets, but not all. This contrasts with the Palo Alto City Council's practice, for example, of automatically including all emails to the council in their meeting packets without redactions.

Trustees agreed to seek legal counsel on how the board could implement such a practice while protecting personal information about students.

The board will discuss these pilot governance changes at its retreat next year before deciding whether to continue them.

