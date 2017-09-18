News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 18, 2017, 2:46 pm

School board to test new public-comment rules

Trustees hope pilot changes will help manage long meetings

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

If more than 20 speakers show up to the next regular Board of Education meeting to speak on an issue, their comment time will be limited to one minute rather than the usual three.

In an effort to reign in meetings that regularly run past 10 p.m., the Palo Alto school board is testing a series of changes that will impact public comment. The board approved the changes at a governance workshop last Wednesday, Sept. 13, and decided to pilot them for the rest of the current school year.

They decided unanimously to limit comment for both agendized items and during open forum, a section at the start at every meeting when people can speak to any issue not on the agenda for that meeting. If there are 10 or fewer speakers, each person will get the typical three minutes. If there are between 11 and 15 speakers, their time will go down to two minutes; one-and-a-half minutes if between 16 and 20 people; and to one minute for more than 20.

Several board members were against another proposal to randomly pick cards if there are more than 20 speakers.

They discussed how to balance what board member Todd Collins called "two competing goods" â€” hearing public comment and getting through the public's business at a decent hour.

The board also narrowly decided to implement a 30-minute cap only on open forum, and add a 15-minute section at the end of meetings for overflow comments. The board approved this change in a 3-2 vote, with Collins, Ken Dauber and Terry Godfrey in favor and Melissa Baten Caswell and Jennifer DiBrienza against.

They also voted unanimously to change the board's default end time from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and allow themselves to only vote to extend the meeting once. (In the past, members have regularly approved numerous extensions throughout the evening as they tried to get to remaining agenda items.) The goal of this change is to "provide more clarity on end time" for community members, a staff report states.

They also discussed the value of the board's two-meeting rule, which requires members to discuss an item at least once before voting on it. Dauber said this rule is an anomaly among legislative bodies, and suggested the school board do away with it.

"I think it's a source of unnecessary time for the community where they have to come twice if they want to comment on something and for issues where there is a lot of community comment it takes up an inordinate amount of board time to do that," he said. "I don't think it serves the decision-making process well."

Baten Caswell disagreed, arguing that the rule increases transparency by giving people two chances to comment on an issue and allows time for staff to answer board members' questions.

Board members also agreed to discuss at a later date how to incorporate emails sent to the board into agenda packets. The practice is currently inconsistent, with staff including emails from people who request their communication to be included in the public packets, but not all. This contrasts with the Palo Alto City Council's practice, for example, of automatically including all emails to the council in their meeting packets without redactions.

Trustees agreed to seek legal counsel on how the board could implement such a practice while protecting personal information about students.

The board will discuss these pilot governance changes at its retreat next year before deciding whether to continue them.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by JA3+
a resident of Crescent Park
2 hours ago

"They also discussed the value of the board's two-meeting rule, which requires members to discuss an item at least once before voting on it. Dauber said this rule is an anomaly among legislative bodies, and suggested the school board do away with it."

Agree in full with Mr. Dauber's suggestion and the logic underlying same. Over the past 27 years or so, I have attended many public hearings and study sessions in quite a few municipalities in Northern California; I've never run across a similar or identical 'two meeting' rule.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Atherton
1 hour ago
Peter Carpenter is a registered user.

Elected officials should not forget that they work for the public.

In my opinion a 60 second time limit on public comment effectively denies the right of citizens to address their elected officials.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
49 minutes ago

I would suggest that the Board Members themselves are also limited to 3 minutes each time they are given the opportunity to speak on each subject. I have been to meetings where the board members spend so much time saying very little of substance.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Bob
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
40 minutes ago

> I've never run across a similar or identical 'two meeting' rule.

Doesn't the City of Palo Alto have such a rule--at least for passing ordinances?

Doesn't discussing an item of importance and then voting on it at a later time give the voters and parents an opportunity to comment on the item via email (or paper) communications with the Board?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

QBB opens in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 8 comments | 2,586 views

Legacy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 857 views

Grandparents Day
By Cheryl Bac | 4 comments | 809 views

Become a Master Gardener - Deadline Sept 21
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 761 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here