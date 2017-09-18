News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 18, 2017, 10:08 am

Autumn-like weather expected this week

Cooler, crisper air forecasted to arrive today

Before summer officially becomes fall on Friday, autumn-like weather will make its way this week to the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas, National Weather Services officials said today.

Cooler and crisp air will move into the area today with temperatures dropping further on Wednesday.

Temperatures midweek may get as low as the upper 30s in some areas with 40s expected in many areas, weather officials said.

Each cold front will bring with it breezy conditions. A light frost is possible by Thursday morning in interior hills and mountains.

Weather officials said each front may bring some slight rain to the North Bay.

— Bay City News Service

