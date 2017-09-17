News

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 17, 2017, 8:47 am

Guest Opinion: Why leash laws? There are plenty of good reasons

 

by Sophia Christel / Palo Alto Weekly

As a lifelong South Bay resident and outdoor enthusiast, I treasure our community's public open spaces. One of my favorite spots is Lake Lagunita, a conservation area on the western side of the Stanford University campus. As a Stanford student, I'd go there to watch birds, run and engage in citizen science. I even worked there for a summer with the university's Conservation Program.

The lake changes drastically with the seasons and years, but one thing is consistent: dog-walkers ignoring the leash law. Illegally unleashed canines are a growing problem in our open spaces, and it's time to bring it to heel.

The laws are no joke â€” Lake Lag's includes a $500 fine. But enforcement is so poor that dog owners are seldom deterred, if they're even aware of the laws at all. As a result, off-leash dogs increasingly threaten delicate ecosystems and can be a nuisance or a danger to those who visit natural spaces for other forms of recreation.

Like many of the Bay Area's wild spaces, the Lake Lag Conservation Area supports an abundance of species, including endangered California tiger salamanders and San Francisco garter snakes. Dogs pose real risks to such wildlife; even if your dog is not a chaser, studies have shown that his mere presence elevates stress in animals nearby. Stressed-out animals don't breed, can fail to raise healthy young if they do, and may be more susceptible to predation from other, sneakier animals if they're distracted by your dog.

Additionally, domestic dogs' diets mean their feces carries E. coli, hookworms and other pathogens that make it more toxic than wild animals' waste. But common sense dictates that you're not going to chase your pooch into a thicket of poison oak, or a boggy patch of meadow, if she does her business while roaming free. So, the germs from Lassie's "present" will end up in our waterways, which is bad news for life in our streams and in the Bay.

Urban and suburban parks present their own set of arguments for strict leash-law observation. Fecal contamination is a human health risk, especially where families and kids go to play. Urine is highly acidic and kills grass, which means taxpayer dollars are spent re-greening park lawns. But more generally, letting dogs run where they please in popular recreation spots is disrespectful to people (and other dogs) who may be frightened by them or who simply want to enjoy the space undisturbed. You don't want your beloved pet scaring a little kid but neither do you want her distracting a service animal or bothering a dog who's kept on-leash because he doesn't play well with others.

I have faith that most dog owners are animal-loving, law-abiding, empathetic people and want to do the right thing. At Lake Lag, most offenders simply aren't aware of the law and leash up without complaint if asked. But while most are easygoing, I've encountered a discouraging number whose reactions ranged from self-righteously argumentative to downright hostile. When I worked for Stanford's Conservation Program, we were actually instructed to never approach dog owners alone because of aggressive responses directed toward employees in the past.

Though threatening reactions are far from universal, they are common enough to discourage people from reminding dog-walkers of the law, and this creates a vicious cycle that is quickly getting out of hand.

When a few people disregard a law, others notice, and unless law enforcement (or social pressure) intervenes, a precedent develops that the law doesn't matter. Letting your dog off the leash has become like jaywalking â€” sure, it's technically illegal, but it's so normalized that everyone does it anyway. It's no surprise, then, that dog owners are defensive when singled out for letting their pets off-leash. If I were scolded by a passerby for jaywalking, I'd be indignant, too. So aggressive responses increase, no one wants to speak up, and curbing the cycle gets even harder.

Increasing police or ranger patrols could help reverse the trend. But that takes resources from the prevention of more egregious crimes, and frankly, it feels cruel to slap a hefty fine on someone who just wanted Fido to get a little exercise and who probably was unaware of the leash law.

Therefore, I believe that we as a community can fix this without resorting to police presence. If you're a dog owner, your first step is to check and obey leash laws. Dog parks are great legal options for going sans leash if your dog is well-socialized. Second, encourage others to follow your lead in upholding the law â€” the pressure will be more effective coming from inside the dog-owning community. Third, don't limit your commitment to wild spaces, as many of our city parks and all our public school grounds require leashes.

Leash laws exist for good reasons. They protect the safety of humans and non-humans alike, and we all need to take responsibility to uphold them. If we do, we'll ensure that our outdoor spaces remain clean, friendly places, ripe for exploration and enjoyment by the whole family â€” dogs included.

Sophia Christel is a recent Stanford grad and a Palo Alto native who works for San Jose's Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Services department. She can be reached at sophia.christel@gmail.com.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

11 people like this
Posted by parent
a resident of Downtown North
on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:53 am

In addition to the damage to wildlife, off-leash dogs are a huge safety hazard to human children. We don't take our kids to parks that don't have a fenced off play area anymore because the dogs are so scary and the scofflaw owners really don't care.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Brit
a resident of Palo Verde
on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:12 pm

I also don't understand why the children's play areas in parks are not safely fenced. In the UK, all play areas have to be fenced with a security gate (easily opened by an adult, but not a toddler). Here the play areas are often close to the busy streets and toddlers can easily wander off while a parent is distracted with a younger/older child.

All this talk about dog parks, but our kiddie play areas are not safe. Would it be easier to put fences around the kiddie play areas?

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Penny
a resident of another community
on Sep 15, 2017 at 3:25 pm

Thank you for this article. I agree with all points you have made. Many people are walking their dogs off the leash in the bay lands which is also a big problem for the wildlife there. I have often spoken to people at the Menlo Park bayfront park with their dogs off leash actually chasing the nesting birds. I have also written the people in the city that I thought were in charge but so far nobody has increased the patrol. I have found dogs off leash a problem in the park on Valparaiso hill in Menlo Park. Education can't help but enforcement is really needed with more than just a warning.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Curmudgeon
a resident of Downtown North
on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:41 pm

"In addition to the damage to wildlife, off-leash dogs are a huge safety hazard to human children."

Dog owners (I'm not one) insist that toddlers schooled in the finer points of doggie etiquette--no petting, no crying, no running away, no sudden moves--are usually fairly safe when they encounter an off-leash dog. This training is the child's parents' responsibility.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Midtown
2 hours ago

Humans and their dogs (which are also animals, who have an intrinsic need to be off leash) are also a part of the environment. You can't pick and choose which species/aspects of the "environment" are more important and ask legislation to prioritize one over the other... because the environment is all-encompassing.
Humans and dogs are equally important as nesting birdies, and by the sacred order of nature, are higher up in the food chain, so it bewilders me that you claim a moral imperative to defy that order.

In my opinion, leash laws should be abolished.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by parent
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

@Curmudgeon - are you asking non-dog-owning families to teach their toddlers not to be afraid if an off-leash dog that is larger than them charges at them? Get real. How is a parent supposed to teach something like that?

Much safer to aggressively enforce leash laws. If some dog owners cannot obey dog safety laws, the widen the restrictions on dogs and enforce the law more strictly. Too many scofflaws get away with their crimes right now. This is a public safety issue.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by dogs should not be allowed at L.Lagunita
a resident of Crescent Park
2 hours ago

As a dog owner and daily walker of my dog in my neighborhood I know that dogs are on leash here. On one occasion over the last four years someone had their dog roaming while they worked in their garage and I asked in no uncertain terms to leash them because I did not want to be hurt or tripped if our dogs started to play. No push back.

I happen to know Lake Lagunita is different and I'm glad you brought it up. I used to walk there before I owned a dog, that is now at least five years ago. I love Lake Lagunita and it was a source of peace, but what drove me nuts were the off leash dogs!

My take away (now that I am a dog owner)

1. The people who let their dogs roam at Lake Lagunita go there for the precise purpose to let them do that.
2. These repeat offenders have "normalized" this at Lake Lagunita, they would never get away with it in the neighborhoods.
3. They must live near Stanford, or letting their dogs roam means so much to them, they schlepp over there to break the law

It costs to otherwise let your dog have a roaming experience. I and many of my neighbors pay for companies like Smilin Dogs to take them for a hike. Mine gets to go 2x/month.

Stanford needs to take a stand and put an end to the nonsense at Lake Lagunita with dog owners roaming there with their off leash dogs.

In the meantime,

CAMERAS?

It's a lot of trouble to take my dog all the way to Stanford, but I will do so soon ON LEASH and patrol. From one dog owner to another, try to educate and pass out a copy of your article.


Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Need leash laws
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

@Resident wrote: "You can't pick and choose which species/aspects of the "environment" are more important and ask legislation to prioritize one over the other"

Yes, you can. Dogs are domestic animals. Nesting birds are wild animals. That is a HUGE distinction! We have control over domestic animals, but have no control over nesting birds.

We should let dogs do whatever they want because they are part of the environment? Following that logic, we shouldn't clean up dog poop because we don't clean up bird poop. It is all part of the environment--you can't pick and choose what poop needs cleanup. Crazy.

Leash laws and poop laws are laws for very good reason. Their only problem is the lack of their enforcement.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Rod Steele
a resident of Portola Valley
1 hour ago

Like we need anymore laws in the Peoples Repulic. Seriously the average California unknowing commits at least 7 felonys a day.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Resident
a resident of Midtown
34 minutes ago

"We should let dogs do whatever they want because they are part of the environment? Following that logic, we shouldn't clean up dog poop because we don't clean up bird poop. It is all part of the environment--you can't pick and choose what poop needs cleanup. Crazy."

Then why don't equestrians pick up after their horses? Riders leave massive trails of horse poop in their wake and no one complains. People just love to whine, complain and preach about dogs because their lives are too peachy and they need to imagine some safety concern to complain about.

You people are suggesting cameras? More enforcement? That requires more taxes. More fines, fees, permit costs, imprisonment. Will that make you happy? Where does it end? People who let their dogs off leash are criminals? Really?
If a law is not enforced, and most people break it, then it shouldn't be a law.
If there aren't consistent incidents with dogs mauling children or doing any tangible harm (your ecosystem theories are intangible) then the costs of enforcement aren't justified and it shouldn't be a law.

The demonization of off leash dogs is absurd, but I would expect no better than a holier-than-thou preachy Stanford-educated kid who landed a job working for the government, and ultra-sensitive people who see dogs as a massively overexaggurated "safety" hazard. The fetishization of "safety" around here never ends.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

QBB opens in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 1,901 views

Grandparents Day
By Cheryl Bac | 2 comments | 739 views

Legacy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 716 views

Become a Master Gardener - Deadline Sept 21
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 540 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here