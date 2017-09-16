Residents reaffirm support for Caltrain trench

As Palo Alto moves ahead with its plan to reconstruct the rail corridor to separate trains from local roads, residents and officials are starting to narrow down the options for a preferred design.

The list of obstacles -- from construction disruptions and the impact on traffic to astronomical costs and the potential seizure of private property -- was at the center of Saturday's community workshop on grade separations, the second in a series of workshops the city is hosting as part of a community-engagement process called Connecting Palo Alto. About 90 residents attended the meeting that included a series of informational presentations, participant surveys and group exercises.

The goal of Saturday's meeting was to narrow down the list of design alternatives for a project spurred by the expected increase in trains – a byproduct of Caltrain's electrification project and the launch of the state's high-speed rail system. The increased train traffic would result in more frequent pauses for traffic at the city's four rail crossings (Charleston Road, Meadow Drive, Churchill Avenue and Alma Street/Palo Alto Avenue) and worsening congestion.

How bad could things get? Joshuah Mello, the city's chief transportation official, said that if the city does nothing to the existing grade crossings, Caltrain's electrified system alone would reduce the capacity of the roads by 10 percent by 2020 because of the additional wait time at the rail crossings. This, he said, would result in an 11 percent longer delay in the morning peak commute hours and an 18 percent longer delay during the afternoon commute.

If high-speed rail comes to town by 2025 -– admittedly an ambitious proposition –- delays would increase by 60 percent in the morning and by 100 percent in the afternoon. Mello also noted that with more trains coming through Palo Alto, the city will effectively lose its ability to synchronize traffic signals along Alma because these signals would constantly be pre-empted by passing trains.

City Manager James Keene opened the meeting by alluding to the disruption of the pending transportation projects.

"In the not too distant future, as Caltrain electrification proceeds and potential high-speed rail looms, as we shall see, our town can be impossibly divided if we do nothing,” Keene said. “We're here to remedy that.”

The reaction from the public was a mix of enthusiasm and frustration, with some offering ideas about rail improvements; others venting about a planning process that they argued is too simplistic and top-down; and many engaging in a mix of both.

Some participants chafed at the idea of using real-time surveys with multiple-choice answers to get feedback on one of the most complex infrastructure projects in the city's history. Others questioned city staff's and consultants' assumptions about various project alternatives.

These frustrations notwithstanding, most of the attendees overwhelmingly supported the problem statement the City Council voted to adopt earlier this week. The statement alludes to the importance of Caltrain to the city but notes that the rail corridor creates "a physical and visual barrier to east/west connectivity within the City and is also the source of safety concerns for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists, especially at existing at-grade crossings."

"The rail corridor also creates issues in surrounding neighborhoods, such as noise, vibration, traffic and visual impacts," the statement reads. "While the City of Palo Alto benefits from Caltrain service, and supports Caltrain modernization (including electrification), some of the issues experienced along the rail corridor will continue to get worse in the future with increases in Caltrain service, increases in regional traffic, and the probable addition of high-speed rail."

Among those who took the real-time survey, about 80 percent agreed with the statement, while the remainder either had issues with it or said it requires more information.

For most people in attendance, the ideal solution would be to dig a trench for Caltrain to separate it from the roads at the four crossings. After hearing the presentation on all the options – including closing streets, lowering roads under tracks and creating a “hybrid model” in which the tracks are raised and the road is slightly lowered – the participants split into the groups to discuss the virtues and drawbacks of each.

The results largely mirrored those from earlier discussions about rail improvements. Even though the trench is by far the most expensive option on the table – with a preliminary cost estimate of $1.15 billion – it was by far the most popular one at each of the four crossings, according to a survey at the end of the workshop.

Other options ranged in cost from $1 million (for street closures) to $180 million for the hybrid approach.

Some of the funding is expected to come from Measure B, which Santa Clara County voters approved last November and which allocates $700 million for grade separations in Palo Alto, Mountain View and Sunnyvale. Yet that amount is only expected to cover a small share of the total cost of grade separations in the three cities, which means Palo Alto will be considering other revenue sources for funding the project as it moves ahead.

Some residents who attended the Saturday meeting shared their misgivings about the exercise. Former Mayor Pat Burt questioned the assumptions that staff and consultants were using for the trench and noted that the cost for this option would be far lower if the design included a grade of 2 percent -- rather than 1 percent – for the rail tracks.

The assumption used by staff, Burt said, "makes it look like this process is designed to not consider a trench at all."

The introductory presentation by staff and consultants was frequently interrupted by audience questions, ranging from Caltrain's service projections to the impacts of the emerging trend of "mobility as a service" (which emphasizes a drop in car ownership and the rise of transit alternatives) on traffic projections.

Others complained about being "boxed in" by multiple-choice questions or suggested that the Meadow and Charleston crossings be considered together because of their proximity to one another.

Staff and consultants plan to take this feedback and use it to shape the discussion at the next workshop, which is set for late October.

"This is going to be messy throughout the process because you're coming along with us," Mello said. "You're going to see the sausage being made."

Despite some frustrations, most residents in attendance gave the event positive reviews, with about 75 percent giving saying it was either "somewhat" or "very" useful. At the same time, 16 percent said it was "not very useful" and 10 percent indicated that they'd prefer a different format. And nearly 90 percent indicated that they plan to participate in the next workshop.

Mello emphasized that staff and the council haven't yet ruled out any alternatives. At the next meeting, staff will hold a more focused discussion of the planned alternatives, informed by Saturday's feedback.

"This is a much different process than you're used to,” Mello said. “We're not going to go in a dark room and develop alternatives before coming back to you again."

