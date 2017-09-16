News

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 16, 2017, 8:11 am

Miki Werness out at College Terrace Market

Grocery partners focus on building customer base

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Miki Werness, the grocer whose experience in the business convinced the Palo Alto City Council to give the go-ahead for the new College Terrace Market, is out as its merchandising director three months after the store's much-heralded opening.

By phone this week, Werness declined to say if he left of his own accord or if he was terminated as of Aug. 22. He would only say there were differences between himself and the partners, Chris Iversen and Addison Wright.

Iversen acknowledged Wednesday "a parting of the ways," but he also declined to get into details. He said he is focusing on building the grocery store's business and making it an integral part of the local community.

Some nearby College Terrace residents, who fought for a market be a required public benefit of the College Terrace Centre, expressed concern this week that Werness is out. They noted he was the only partner with experience of running a grocery store. Under the property's ordinance, construction on the block-long center at 2100 El Camino Real could not begin until after it had signed a grocer.

The development includes nearly 40,000 square feet of office space, the 8,000-square-foot grocery store, about 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and eight below-market-rate housing units.

Werness had owned and operated Miki's Farm Fresh Market at Alma Village, but the business folded in April 2013 after less than six months.

Iversen said he, Wright and Werness had been looking for a grocery store opportunity for about six years before College Terrace came along. Werness is listed as a partner of The Grocery Men 1, LLC, a limited liability company incorporated by Wright and Iversen in Arizona in 2014, where Iversen once lived. The corporation registered in California in 2016, according to records from the California Secretary of State.

Werness and Wright had a 30-year association, Iversen said.

The search for a good grocery-store investment took them in and outside of California, including in Portland, Oregon; Albuquerque, New Mexico and Texas. Nearly all of the opportunities did not pan out because the sellers wanted much more money than the enterprises were worth, he said. A new store with a fresh start had appeal.

But Iversen said that characterizations of Werness as a "partner" are incorrect. Werness did not have a financial partnership in the store, Iversen said.

"He helped us get open and we appreciate it. The agreement was to get us open and to see from there. He was never actually a partner. He did not have a percentage ownership. He did the merchandising and brought in the vendors," Iversen said.

Iversen has 40 years of business experience, he said. He spent many years in the health industry, including consulting and software development, overseeing more than 1,000 employees. Wright is a Los Angeles film producer and director.

Although neither man has previous grocery experience, Iversen stressed that all of College Terrace Market's managers have decades in the grocery business. General Manager Ron Jensen has 35 years of experience in grocery; department managers, from the delicatessen to the butcher, each have a minimum of 15 to 20 years in the grocery industry, he said.

Werness handled merchandising for the center of the store, but each department head does his own ordering and setup, he said. Jensen oversees the overall operations.

"We've hired people with very good backgrounds â€” and successful backgrounds," he said, noting that employees have come from Whole Foods, Lunardi's and other stores.

Despite problems at the College Terrace Market over the opening months that have included limited signage (still an issue that Iversen is trying to hash out with the city and the developer, Greystone Development), the store is still a good opportunity, he said. The store's business is growing steadily, with more than 200 to 300 customers each day. He is hopeful the customer base will increase in the coming weeks when Stanford University students come into town.

The market has worked out an arrangement to add flyers to more than 4,000 orientation packets for the graduate students who will live just blocks away at Escondido Village; it is preparing advertising and tailgate-party packages for Stanford's first upcoming home football game on Sept. 23 and for subsequent games; and the store is doing catering for First Republic Bank, which occupies College Terrace Centre's offices, he said.

"We're going hard. We're doing what we can to bring people in," he said.

But Iversen said he recognizes the need to establish strong connections with the community. The market will soon be reaching out to College Terrace neighborhood residents with a special offer. He said he wants to have events such as barbecues and other gatherings to help make the market a destination.

"Any good business should be something that benefits everybody â€” that's good for the business, the customer and the community," he said.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago

Curiouser and curiouser, the saga continues.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Fooled Again
a resident of Crescent Park
2 hours ago

With no ownership or significant management role, it sounds like Miki was only there for show. He gave the City Council cover to rubber-stamp its approval of what is basically a vastly over-sized office building. After a few months of operation, he's not needed any more.

But let's make a prediction. This badly-run grocery store will fail, Palo Alto Forward types will declare retail "obsolete," and the landlord will come to the Council begging to be relieved of the annoying obligation to provide a replacement for JJ&F. After making the right campaign contributions, a majority of the Council will agree. So we'll end up with a big office building and no grocery.

That's what we call "progress" in Palo Alto.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Sea Reddy
a resident of College Terrace
2 hours ago

I can attest to knowing Miki Chris and Addision.

Positives:
- great drip coffee Italian brand $2 cup
- great staff. Local, knowledgeable
- great meat market competitive prices
- great parking under the market, for cleanliness and comfort
- great wine choices
- great location

Things to improve
- adjust prices based on competitive business
- Lower prices for nuts, etc
- more vegetables and fruit at reasonable prices
- salads under $10/pound
- open till 2am
- community need to give their feedback
- honest conversation with owners

Reality:
- stanford feeds their people with many choices At campus
- local businesses don't know about Isabella kitchen and catering
- unattractive CT signage
- higher prices

Respectfully

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

QBB opens in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 1,163 views

Grandparents Day
By Cheryl Bac | 2 comments | 693 views

Legacy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 575 views

Become a Master Gardener - Deadline Sept 21
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 417 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here