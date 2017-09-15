News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 15, 2017, 10:03 am

PUBLIC AGENDA: TMA funds; superintendent evaluation

 

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 18.

CITY COUNCIL... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with the Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto. The council will then review a proposal to demolish a vacant 5,860-square-foot commercial building at 3877 El Camino Real and to construct a new 4,027-square-foot commercial building and 17 housing units at the site; and approve $480,000 for the Palo Alto Transportation Management Association. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will immediately follow in the Council Chambers. View the full agenda here.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider policy objectives for the 2017 Wastewater Collection Utility Cost of Service Analysis; consider amending the 2018 municipal fee schedule to reflect the conclusions of the Development Services Cost of Service Study; and discuss CalPERS pension annual valuation reports. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board will discuss an evaluation of the superintendent in closed session. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave., Room A. The time of the meeting had not been determined by the Weekly's publication deadline.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider re-aligning terms of the Architectural Review Board, the Historic Resources Board, the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Planning and Transportation Commission; and discuss the overtime audit, the 2018 audit plan and a status update on the Palo Alto Animal Services Audit. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the school district headquarters, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda here.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the design criteria for the 16 wireless communication equipment facilities nodes that Crown Castle is proposing to install on utility poles and streetlight. The board will also consider approving facade change proposed for 392 California Ave.; review a proposal to demolish and the Junior Museum and Zoo at 1451 Middlefield Road and replace it with a new museum-and-education building; and consider a proposal to demolish two dwelling units at 2120 Stanton Court and replace them with a 3,124-square-foot duplex. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board will discuss a report from law firm Cozen O'Connor on senior administrators' handling of a student sexual assault allegations at Palo Alto High School. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

