News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 15, 2017, 6:54 am

Editorial: Our right to know

School board members need to disclose their views on McGee's future

by Palo Alto Weekly editorial board / Palo Alto Weekly

A round of public apologies Tuesday night by Palo Alto school board members and Superintendent Max McGee for a blunder that will cost the district approximately $6 million fell far short of what the community deserves from the people it has entrusted with the oversight of our school system.

It has been two weeks since the revelation that the district forgot to notify its unions by a March 15 deadline that it wished to re-negotiate the third year of its contracts, as allowed when last year's property-tax revenue fell far short of the projection. Because of this failure, and the unions' decision to file a formal grievance to force the payment of a 3 percent pay raise, the district will need to begin a new round of multimillion dollar budget cuts for the second year in a row.

It's just the latest of repeated management failures by McGee's administration that have led the community through one controversy after another, including failures to conduct proper investigations of allegations of sexual assaults and harassment at Palo Alto High School, which has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars a year being spent in legal fees, new staffing and training to correct the problems.

The board and McGee got an earful of well-deserved criticism from the public at its meeting Tuesday, with most speakers demanding that McGee be held accountable for this and other missteps and be fired. Only the Palo Alto Management Association, the bargaining unit made up of principals, district administrators, deans, counselors and psychologists, spoke in support of letting McGee finish out the school year.

Closed sessions to discuss McGee's performance preceded and followed the regular board meeting Tuesday night, and another two closed sessions totaling almost five hours were held Wednesday.

Aside from apologizing to the community for its failure to monitor the actions of McGee and other top administrators more closely, the school board has not issued any statement about McGee or his future. Board President Terry Godfrey has only announced, after both closed sessions, that the board had taken no reportable actions, signaling that a majority of the board does not support, at least yet, asking for McGee's immediate resignation.

On Thursday, board members Ken Dauber and Todd Collins released separate restrained statements saying that a leadership change was needed in the best interest of the district. Godfrey and board members Jennifer DiBrienza and Melissa Baten Caswell have repeatedly declined to discuss their views, but one can infer that the board is split 3-2 on terminating McGee.

Ironically, a poorly drafted non-disparagement provision in McGee's employment contract may be working directly against the transparency to which the public is entitled. It states that "to avoid damage to the Board's and the Superintendent's image and credibility ... board concerns, criticisms and dissatisfactions with the Superintendent's performance shall therefore be addressed through closed session discussions or via the evaluation process."

This overly broad clause, which has no place in a public employee contract, could be interpreted to mean that neither the board nor individual trustees may inform the public of their views on McGee's performance or the appropriateness of his remaining on as superintendent.

This calls for both care and courage by board members, not silence. As the statements released by Dauber and Collins show, it is possible to inform the public of one's position without directly airing criticisms of McGee's conduct.

It is also not acceptable for board members to refuse to state their views or votes on the basis that discussions on McGee's future occurred in closed-session meetings.

The Brown Act, California's open-meeting law, and the California Constitution make clear that the public's business should be conducted in public. The law does allow (not require) governing bodies of local agencies to meet in closed session for certain limited purposes, including to discuss the employment and performance of their chief executive. It does not constrain the school board from agreeing to inform the public what was discussed in closed session, what votes were held and the outcome of those votes.

The public has every right to know the position of each trustee on McGee and his lieutenants' costly mistakes and, perhaps even more important, on how McGee should be held accountable for his intentional effort to deceive the public about the missed March 15 deadline.

Nothing should stand in the way of individual board members informing the public of their individual position or vote, as long as they don't disclose what others said in the closed session.

The time window for the school board to do the right thing is closing, and if a board majority doesn't believe McGee's performance warrants his dismissal, they have a duty to explain themselves to the people who elected them and to publicly announce their vote. It is not enough to apologize.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

30 people like this
Posted by common sense
a resident of Midtown
6 hours ago

My impression is that Board Members Dauber & Collins are following their principles, and are willing to apply those principles and take the criticism that comes with being a Board Member.

The other three Board Members are trying to figure out which way the winds are blowing, and won't take a position until they figure out what the "in" crowd at PIE and the PTA thinks. Of the three Board Members, one advertises herself as a finance operations expert, another as a CEO. Well, I sure feel suckered. Based on the past year, I sure wouldn't hire either to run any company.

Email Town Square Moderator      


25 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

I used to have a lot of respect for the individuals in the PTA who seemed to spend endless hours doing I knew not what for our school children. Now I am of the opinion it is an "old boys' network" with "jobs for the boys" and hiding the mistakes of their own in self important cronyism. If just one of them would admit their mistakes, admit they are out of their depth, and stop making excuses.

I will not support a PTA candidate for school board in the future.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by anon
a resident of Evergreen Park
2 hours ago

thanks to Dauber and Collins, they have the courage to stand behind truth and transparency and
taking responsibility for mistakes and deserve our respect.

The other three and the Superintendent are not showing the basic values of truth, ethics and honesty that one would expect, especially to those we entrust with our public education system.

Shameful; the whole situation is shameful

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Natalie Shannon
a resident of Evergreen Park
1 hour ago

Teachers -- can you give up requesting the salary raises? Further budget cutting is hurting our kids! It is no secret that the PAUSD is a "great" school district mainly because the parents are propping up their kids by home-tutoring or buying tutoring services outside of schools. Many of the PAUSD teachers are simply not doing a satisfactory job in teaching.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by senor blogger
a resident of Palo Verde
14 minutes ago

Maybe its time for a new Board also....

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Grandparents Day
By Cheryl Bac | 2 comments | 619 views

Legacy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 430 views

Become a Master Gardener - Deadline Sept 21
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 193 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here