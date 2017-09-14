News

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 14, 2017, 4:04 pm

Two on school board call for superintendent's removal

Closed-door discussion continues next week on future of Max McGee

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

After spending several hours discussing Superintendent Max McGee's performance in four separate closed-session meetings this week, including a marathon session that ended at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night with no board action, two Palo Alto school board members are now publicly calling for his removal.

In separate statements provided to the Palo Alto Weekly, school board Vice President Ken Dauber and member Todd Collins said Thursday morning that they do not support retaining McGee through the end of his contract. McGee announced this summer that he plans to retire at the end of the school year.


Palo Alto school board member Ken Dauber. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Palo Alto school board member Todd Collins. Photo by Veronica Weber.
"I believe our students would be best served by a change in leadership as soon as possible," Dauber said, adding he has communicated this to McGee.

"Given the controversy and mistakes that have hindered the district's work the last two years, I think it is time that the district part ways with Dr. McGee and move forward with an interim superintendent, while launching its planned search for a long-term leader," Collins said.

To do so is "in the best interests of students and the community," Collins added, and "will hopefully stop the cycle of distraction and self-inflicted damage and help maintain the community's confidence in the district and the board's ability to oversee its work."

Dauber and Collins declined to comment further.

McGee's employment contract with the district contains a provision stating that board "concerns, criticisms and dissatisfaction with the superintendent's performance shall be addressed through closed session deliberations or via the evaluation process ... to avoid damage to the Board's and the Superintendent's image and credibility." It is not clear whether that contract clause is preventing or limiting the public comments of individual board members.

With board President Terry Godfrey announcing late Wednesday night, as the law requires when closed sessions adjourn, that there was "no reportable action," it suggests that Godfrey, Jennifer DiBrienza and Melissa Baten Caswell are either opposed to terminating McGee or have not yet made up their minds. The board has scheduled another closed-session evaluation for Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Godfrey said Wednesday afternoon that she doesn't "have a strong feeling either way" on terminating McGee and is "not convinced one way or the other yet."

"I know I need to work through all the scenarios and figure out what's the best way to keep the momentum and right the ship," she said in an interview.

In a Thursday email to the Weekly, Godfrey wrote: "There are times when punitive action is faster and more satisfying than corrective action. When dealing with employee evaluation situations in my professional life and in my work here I am committed to treating our employees with respect and careful consideration before we decide on action."

She said that "just swapping out the superintendent" doesn't address the many issues and processes "in desperate need of work" in the district.

"We have added some very strong staff, and we need to make these organizational upgrades so that we move away from a model that's overdependent on a superintendent."

Godfrey said she anticipates that at the end of next week's closed-session evaluation "we will have a way forward."

DiBrienza told the Weekly Thursday that she doesn't "find it appropriate to speak to this issue publicly before we finish the confidential work and make any decisions as a board." She said she will make a public statement after next week's closed-session meeting.

Baten Caswell also said she cannot comment on closed-session employee evaluation discussions.

"However, I will say that my top priorities are (1) doing what is best for our students, (2) making sure we can recruit and hire the best possible next superintendent, and (3) ensuring that the organization is not distracted from focusing on instituting better operational controls and making progress against our goals," she wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.

Dauber's and Collins' statements come on the heels of the district's discovery that senior leadership failed to reopen negotiations with its employee unions, costing the district $6 million in unbudgeted raises and bonuses. Community members have faulted McGee's lack of proper management for contributing to the mistake, with some also calling for his removal at Tuesday's school board meeting. McGee himself acknowledged and apologized at the meeting for his lack of oversight.

The Palo Alto Management Association (PAMA), which represents 75 district administrators, principals and school psychologists, defended McGee in a statement read at Tuesday's board meeting. The group urged the board to retain him to "preserve continuity, consistency, avoid disruption and reduce distraction." Forty out of 41 members who responded to a survey the group conducted over the weekend said they "fully support" McGee staying on as superintendent through the end of the school year, according to PAMA representative Chris Grierson, principal of Duveneck Elementary School.

The public is also awaiting a law firm's report on how McGee and other school leaders handled a report of student sexual assault at Palo Alto High School last year, a case that has sparked uproar in the community over the administration's apparent failures to comply with federal anti-discrimination law Title IX. The report is set to be released at a public meeting now scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21, from 4-6 p.m.

Two lawyers from the firm, Cozen O'Connor, presented their report to the board in closed session on Wednesday afternoon. The board met with the lawyers from 4 to 6 p.m. and then held an open meeting on board governance before going back into closed session with the lawyers at 8 p.m.

The board also held two closed sessions before and after Tuesday's school board meeting to discuss McGee's performance.

The board took no reportable action in either closed session, Godfrey said.

After a series of closed-door evaluations of McGee that the board held this spring in the wake of the sexual-assault allegations, Godfrey announced in open session that the board had unanimously "accepted" McGee's annual evaluation but did not state if it had given him a satisfactory performance review. McGee's contract requires the board to report in public session if the superintendent's evaluation is satisfactory but not if it is unsatisfactory.

Godfrey declined to clarify whether this meant the board had given him a negative review, stating, "We acted in accordance with the contract."

---

Comments

23 people like this
Posted by lan
a resident of Mountain View
4 hours ago

I understand the frustration with McGee. However, how does terminating him and then replacing him with an interim serve the needs of the students better than allowing McGee to complete his contract and retire? Retaining McGee could allow for quality time focused on the search for a permanent superintendent, rather than an abrupt department by McGee, followed by an interim, who will not have the same level of institutional knowledge as McGee. Given the district resources, streamlining Max's replacement should be efficient and effective and not swayed by distractions.

9 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago

Can this be called a call to fire him?

34 people like this
Posted by john_alderman
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago
john_alderman is a registered user.

@lan - For the same reason you fire any incompetent employee: to keep them from doing more damage.

12 people like this
Posted by Community
a resident of College Terrace
3 hours ago

[Post removed.]

37 people like this
Posted by About time
a resident of Jordan Middle School
3 hours ago

Two board members with a backbone.

6 people like this
Posted by Community
a resident of College Terrace
3 hours ago

[Post removed.]

11 people like this
Posted by Upstanders
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

Ken Dauber and Todd Collins are real upstanders kids hear about in school.

32 people like this
Posted by Community
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

Two board members with a backbone. The other three need to join them and do the right thing! McGeeâ€™s staying will do more harm than good to the district.

29 people like this
Posted by Keith Ferrell
a resident of Southgate
2 hours ago

Thank you Dauber and Collins. This is a good first step. Now just need to clean out Paly administration.

How can the Board President state that she doesn't "have a strong feeling either way"? Does she just not care? She is also the one who found it difficult to commit to stopping the $400/month board stipend because she didn't want to take money from her colleagues. But, she can fire the volunteer coordinators due to budget constraints. Doesn't sound like has the ability to separate her feelings from doing the job she was elected to do.

Baten Caswell states that "I will say that my top priorities are (1) doing what is best for our students, (2) making sure we can recruit and hire the best possible next superintendent, and (3) ensuring that the organization is not distracted from focusing on instituting better operational controls and making progress against our goals," All of those can be accomplished with the removal of McGee and Paly administrators.

Don't forget there are still many cases on the UCP log that need to be investigated including some that will be done by the OCR.

How many more mistakes are the other board members willing to accept? A change in leadership at the district and site level, of any magnitude, will not change the quality of the school or the school system. A house cleaning will let the community, students and any future employees know that incompetence will not be tolerated. If the employees do not have the student's (ALL STUDENTS) best interest as a basis for their actions, then they will be held accountable. I think that's the least we can expect from the school district.

If McGee were at another district and PAUSD were looking for a new superintendent, would PAUSD hire him today? If not, why should we keep him around? What about the Paly administrators?

24 people like this
Posted by Kathy Jordan
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago

To Terry Godfrey (and other Board members):
what about treating our students and taxpayers with respect? We are depending upon your leadership.

16 people like this
Posted by BP
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

The remaining 3 board members should do their job, and show students that even adult administrators are answerable for their incompetence?

8 people like this
Posted by Bob
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

The last two PAUSD Superintendents have not performed to the satisfaction of the community at large. This speaks volumes about the judgement of the Board choosing Superintendents and the community's judgement choosing Board members.

24 people like this
Posted by Mom
a resident of College Terrace
1 hour ago

McGee has had plenty of time and warning to improve his management. He is not able or willing to do so. Time to move on and kudos to Dauber and Collins for standing up. Caswell is worthless. I am deeply disappointed in Godfrey. She ran as a "finance guy" but she's just a deer in headlights. The fact is that he has to be accountable. This is his fault. He picked a series of total incompetents from Marcus to holly wade who demonstrated a total lack of regard for the law. He did it. No one else.

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by BP
a resident of Barron Park
1 hour ago

McGee should be fired now.

Quickly pick someone (there has to be at least 1 qualified person?) within PAUSD with "institutional knowledge" to act as interim Superintendent.

Only search within Northern California (preferable Bay area) for a new Superintendent for 2018-2019, in case the interim person doesn't fit the job.

4 people like this
Posted by Disappointed
a resident of Old Palo Alto
22 minutes ago

I supported Ms Caswell and Ms Godfrey in their elections. I am very disappointed in their comments to keep Max. They should publicly call for his removal. That is the only way to stand with the students. It is the students who are being harmed by Max's mismanagement. Why Caswell and Godfrey are offering cover for this guy is beyond me.

