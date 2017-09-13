News

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 13, 2017, 9:53 am

School board, supe apologize; cuts could affect students

Parents call into question Palo Alto Unified superintendent's future

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

One by one, all five school board members and Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Max McGee on Tuesday night apologized for their lack of oversight, which led to a contractual error that will cost the district $6 million in unbudgeted pay increases for unionized employees.

All board members agreed that there will likely be no raises for teachers and classified union members in the next few years as the district copes with an ongoing deficit. That deficit was exacerbated by senior district leadership's failure to reopen negotiations with the two unions by a required deadline this spring.

After discovering the missed deadline last month, the district agreed to pay union members a 3 percent raise -- totaling $4.5 million -- that board members assumed had been eliminated from their contracts in the wake of a budget shortfall discovered in 2016. The district will very likely also pay out an additional 1 percent bonus -- or $1.5 million -- on top of a planned 1 percent bonus at the end of the school year.

Despite an intention from McGee to not make any budget cuts that will directly affect "teaching and learning," the impact of what all referred to at the school board meeting as a "mistake" will be unavoidably felt by students in the classroom, several board members said.

"The buck does stop with the board," said board member Jennifer DiBrienza. "I think there are a lot of places that the buck stops along the way, but our job is oversight of the district, and this is something that's going to have a big impact."

"We have to do better as board members," board member Todd Collins told his colleagues.

To the community, he said: "I think in this particular case, we have failed you."

McGee, for his part, apologized for not paying closer attention to the contract requirement and to the negotiations process. He had initially described the missed deadline in public statements and interviews with the Weekly as a "misinterpretation" and "misunderstanding."

"I will take responsibility for not providing the oversight to go through that contract line by line by line, which I did and I missed it, as did others, but the buck stops with me," McGee said.

"When you delegate something, it's important to follow through on the delegation (and) make sure folks are doing their job," he added. "That's part of being the leader, the chief executive officer."

Considering four new budget scenarios presented by staff, board members said the district should adopt forecasts that don't include raises for teachers and staff in the short term, noting that compensation is subject to negotiation this fall.

"It seems to me when I look at the scenarios that a scenario where we allocate a raise for the next year isn't realistic after what's happened," board member Melissa Baten Caswell said. "Honestly, it's probably not realistic to look out for two years and put another raise in."

In public comments, community members expressed outrage over the contract mistake, calling for accountability and transparency to help restore trust that has been lost.

"We see misrepresentations of what happened, hiding errors and avoiding personal responsibility," said Bob Smith. "It's something that the district has had an overall problem with for some years."

He said the district's mistakes are more often "simple" than high-level vision failures, urging the board to add operations improvement to its set of district-wide goals.

Several parents urged the board to consider replacing McGee, who is set to retire at the end of the school year. The board conducted an evaluation of McGee during closed session but took no reportable action.

"Yes, a snafu was made and can we all remember that snafu stands for 'situation normal: all f----- up'?" said Andrea Wolf. "I think that really speaks to the administration of the school district. This is normal. This is what has been happening year in and year out. We need a change to the leadership at the top."

One Palo Alto High School mother told the board that "money matters," as does accountability.

"Our community's trust has been repeatedly violated with one serious mistake after another," she said. "Without trust, can there be stability?"

Some district leaders argued, however, that terminating the superintendent early in the school year would rock a boat already navigating unsteady waters.

The Palo Alto Managers Association (PAMA), which represents district leadership, principals and psychologists, surveyed its 75 members over the weekend on whether to retain McGee. Of the 41 staff members who responded, 40 support McGee staying through the end of the year.

Those who responded to the survey left comments that "reflect a desire for Max to continue to preserve continuity, consistency, avoid disruption and reduce distraction," Duveneck Elementary School Principal Chris Grierson said in the PAMA statement. "Other reasons include that his staying would minimize extra costs in compensation for an interim superintendent, and most importantly, maintain stability in our organization during a time when there is already frequent turnover in several leadership roles."

Board members agreed that the missed deadline is another indication of the need for more regular "operational reviews" that keep the district on top of potential risks, financial and otherwise.

"We don't want to end up in a situation again with egg on our face," Godfrey said.

Staff have proposed using $4.47 million in additional property tax revenue to cover this year's raises, and tapping a fund set aside for opening new schools to pay for the one-time bonus. (The reserves fund was created when the district was considering opening new campuses, which the board has since decided against doing in the near term.)

Staff also proposed using the new-school fund, rather than the general fund, to pay for a new district-level, full-time Title IX coordinator position for the next three years.

Some members objected to using the reserves fund in this way.

"The new school fund is not our 'Oops, we made a mistake; this is how we'll pay for it' fund," Collins said. He made a failed motion to move the cost of the bonus and Title IX position into the general fund.

The board ultimately voted 3-2, however, with Godfrey and Baten Caswell dissenting, to move the Title IX coordinator, a likely reoccurring cost to support required reform of the district's handling of sexual misconduct, into the district's operating budget.

Collins also suggested that the district implement a hiring freeze to address a multi-million dollar deficit this year. McGee responded that the district's new assistant superintendent for human resources, Karen Hendricks, is in the midst of reviewing hiring processes but that "it would be overstating to say it's a hiring freeze."

McGee said that, for example, while he defended "quite strongly" during budget cuts last year the district's communications coordinator position, he is now not intending to replace Jorge Quintana, who quit unexpectedly just before the school year started.

Collins also made a failed motion, supported only by Dauber, to suspend a $400 stipend trustees receive for their board work. Collins and Godfrey said they already forego the stipend. The other three trustees were concerned that suspending it could negatively impact community members' ability to run for the board.

Other savings suggestions came from Godfrey, who asked staff to reconsider eliminating a teacher work day that costs the district almost $600,000 per year.

Staff will bring budget revisions to the board's Sept. 26 meeting for approval.

---

Comments

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago

Now will they stop the expensive non-issue of renaming schools!

If they go ahead with this namechanging now in light of this fiasco they all ought to go get their heads examined.

Posted by Read the Contract, Jerry
a resident of College Terrace
6 hours ago

McGee can and should be fired for cause - negligence and dishonesty - with no severance. Or the board can just release him in December after a second (presumably) unsatisfactory performance review. Read his contract.

The cost of firing him is WAY WAY cheaper than what he's cost us the last two years, in screwed up contracts and legal bills!

Why anyone thinks this clown won't make things even WORSE in his last year is beyond me. Every six months, it is some other screw-up.

Posted by Frank
a resident of Midtown
6 hours ago

Max should be fired!!!

We need a superintendent who truly cares about kids and education, not a politician who cares only about his career and retirement benefits

Posted by Barron Park dad
a resident of Barron Park
6 hours ago

I agree with "Resident" above that we absolutely need back-burner the added cost burden of renaming Jordan Middle School.

Some things you want to do, but you simply cannot afford. This is one of them, given this $6 million budget mistake that will "unavoidably be felt by students in the classroom, several board members said."

I seem to remember that PiE (Parents in Education) fundraising contributes about $6 million annually to the District. So this means we have effectively given away this year's PiE funds to the teacher's union?

Posted by Garden Gnome
a resident of Crescent Park
6 hours ago

It's wonderful to see Superindent McGee, "take responsibility..."

It would be better to see him decline a substantial portion of his compensation, as the buck stops with [McGee]".

Of course, instead we'll be paying him his pension for years to come.

Posted by PiE was wiped out
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
6 hours ago

Yes @Barron Park Dad, last year PIE gave about $5.9 million to the schools, based on the year-long efforts of over a hundred volunteers and thousands of donors. Wiped out with one stroke by Max "Oops!" McGee.

Well, PiE donors can be happy they got to donate windfall pay raises to teachers I guess. Please give generously again this year!

Posted by Mary
a resident of Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago

Was there no discussion at all of asking the teachers' union to forgo all or part of this raise and bonus, which - afterall - were a result of a mistaken, negligent lack of notice? Are Palo Alto teachers really so greedy and so uncaring about the welfare of the students they teach that they just take the money and run all the way to the bank?

And even if the teachers are all greedy, what's in it for me, types, has there been any discussion of contacting a lawyer to see if this clearly mistaken "raise" would be subject to legal revision in court?

Why should it be a given that the $6 million is lost? Shouldn't some consideration be given to whether it can be recovered? You almost think the board and McGee are in secret cahoots with the teachers' union.

Posted by solon
a resident of Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago

board members and superintendent have personal financial responsibility

they should be and probably will be personally SUED and held accountable for full amount from their own pockets -- it is coming from YOUR pocket!

they all have E&O Errors and Admission insurance for gross negligence

and UMBRELLA homeowners to cover this -- prob $1,000,000 each

also may have been INTENTIONAL -- fbo teachers union, re election money etc!

also teachers union seems DISHONEST here, at least not FORTHRIGHT

best to just take it out with interest and lower pay next cycle

makes clear CTA teachers union is ANTI STUDENT and pro MONEY

even legislators ADMIT they do not even READ the laws they vote on!! HUH?

Posted by Dumbfounded
a resident of St. Claire Gardens
5 hours ago

Fire McGee for cause. Block him from receiving every penny we can. He has no business running a business and now right to rewards for his failures. The same goes for those found culpable on his team and on the school board. We have to start enforcing a culture of accountability. God knows its missing in so many areas of Palo Alto government and city services. Start here and set a clear example.

Posted by Jeanie Smith
a resident of Evergreen Park
5 hours ago

to PiE was wiped out: you're mistaken about how PiE works-- donations do NOT go directly to salaries-- they go to support programs and grants that affect the classroom directly. PiE donors are not paying for "McGee's mistake"-- and I put that in quotes because it's not his mistake alone-- the whole Board and DO negotiating team dropped the ball, so to blame it solely on him is inaccurate.

Also, the District experienced a shortfall in property revenues a year ago, but THIS year it experienced a banner year's income [portion removed due to inaccurate information.] The Board just needs to step up and publicly acknowledge the increased income and quit moaning about giving teachers much-needed raises.

Palo Alto USD needs to pay competitive salaries in order to stay in line with neighboring districts and attracting the best and brightest of a dwindling teacher pool. The high cost of living in PA and nearby cities already means that it's difficult to attract new staff; a significant percentage of staff endure long commutes to work here. Regular and appropriate salary increases are imperative for continued success in our award-winning district.

Posted by Sanctimonious City
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

The problem with academic professionals like Mcgee is they dont see themselves as teachers or administrators or even executive leaders. Instead, they see themselves as social justice warriors.

Budgets, contracts, staffing or even students are not the priority. Running down the long list of historical wrongs is the soul obsession (pun intended).

What to do when living in a Liberal bubble and all the good causes were resolved 50 years ago? Scrape the bottom of the pareto list ever deeper and deeper in progressive Palo Alto and chase manufactured windmills of greivances.

When injustice is the lifeblood of learning then reading, writing and arithmatic get replaced by building name changes, transgendered bathrooms and Trump protests.

The predictable result is organizational, budgetary and moral collapse. Like a dilapidated juke box stuck on a well worn record of socialism blaring in a dim-lit, sticky-floored, danky, Democratic dive bar, we have been played.

Posted by PiE was wiped out
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago

@Jeanie Smith - sorry, you're mistaken about how the world works ;-)

PiE pays for things so the district doesn't have to. Everyone dollar PiE gives just frees up a taxpayer dollar for something else. If PiE disappeared tomorrow, the district would pick up everything it does (you really think they'd cut Spectra Art? High school counselors?) and cut elsewhere. Why does PiE fund what it funds - because those are the things donors open their wallets for. If they told you your PiE donation went for budget officers, copier repair, or, say, teacher raises, you wouldn't be nearly so generous. Sorry to burst your bubble.

Also, read the financials presented by the district last night. There is a $2.4 million deficit for THIS YEAR - and more deficit next year. Again, sorry to burst your bubble.

Palo Alto people need to wake up. This is what serious mismanagement looks like.

Posted by South side resident
a resident of Midtown
4 hours ago

Let's not scapegoat our values. Continue the process of renaming Jordan. Not doing so is not going to save us $6,000,000 dollars. I appreciate that many of our good neighbors don't care what name the school has or have an emotional connection to Jordan. We can afford to do the right thing. Also, let's not just give suggestions on solving this financial problem. Let's each of us consider what we can do to help. Talking is cheap.

Posted by Cut 'Em Loose
a resident of Palo Alto High School
4 hours ago

Apologies, at this late date, are very insufficient.

It is time that PAUSD severs all connection with McGee and Mak. This is nearly a year overdue!

Same goes for Kim Diorio. The aforementioned people have been toxic to the district, should have been removed a year ago!

Posted by Paly parent
a resident of Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago

Although Max McGee is, with good reason, being blamed for this fiasco, not many are also pointing the finger at Scott Bowers, whose job was to ensure that the PAUSD/union contracts were being managed correctly. That's probably because he conveniently retired last year and is no doubt raking in a very nice pension, given his age (66), salary ($219k in his final year) and years teaching in California schools (26 years)--all of this information was in the interview in the PA Weekly last January when he announced his retirement. The STRS retirement calculator indicates that he's getting at least $150k in per year in retirement. Got out in the nick of time!

Posted by Annette
a resident of College Terrace
4 hours ago
Annette is a registered user.

There's plenty for people to be angry about here and plenty for the primary players to apologize for but part of me thinks we voters are a little bit complicit in that we choose the Board that chooses the Superintendent. We clearly need to pay closer attention and do a better job of selecting people who will be the stewards of our school district.

Same thing for City Council.

If an incumbent is connected to failed policies, costly errors, bad decisions, DON'T support that person for re-election. And if a candidate is broadly endorsed by people who are connected to failed policies, costly errors, and bad decisions, think twice before lending your support to that candidate. The first place to make a difference is at the polls. Vote smart.

Posted by James Thurber
a resident of Mountain View
4 hours ago

Oh please, it's not that much. Many Palo Alto residents could easily write a check for $6 million and the only thing it would affect is their bank balance - and likely not for long. This community is awash in money.

That being said let's talk about the positive aspects of this "event." Teachers got a raise - a VERY good thing. Even though Palo Alto pays their teachers fairly well the cost of living here is obscene and teacher wages don't BEGIN to approach what they need to be for them to simply reside in the community they teach.

Before lashing out and criticizing Superintendent McGee and / or the Board you should walk a mile in their shoes. The items they have to deal with include No Child Left Behind, Race to the Top, student wellness issues, mandatory testing, ESL requirements and a major shortage of both teachers and substitutes. These items, along with many others, have made their jobs nearly impossible. Would it be easy to miss a budget deadline? Absolutely.

Palo Alto has a darn good (nay, excellent) school system so perhaps you should give credit where credit is due.

It's time to let bygones by bygones and let the Superintendent and the Board get on with their job.

Posted by Apologize
a resident of Palo Verde
4 hours ago

It's too late to apologize(for superintendent).
What he said in his spÃ¨ech is not a sincere apology but he is just sorry that he can't hide the errors anymore.

Posted by Corey Levens
a resident of Green Acres
4 hours ago

While Mr. McGee is ultimately responsible, let's not let the PAUSD attorneys that missed this contract provision off the hook either.

Posted by McGee's strategy
a resident of Crescent Park
4 hours ago

McGee's time-honored strategy:

1 - do nothing, hope things go ok
2 - when something screws-up, ignore, maybe it will go away
3 - if it doesn't go away and people find out, lie about it ("there's no problem!")
4 - if they figure out the truth, blame it on somebody else (preferably a subordinate who has left, e.g., Young, Wade, Bowers, Herrmann, soon Mak? )
5 - if they don't accept that excuse, show what a stand-up person you are by apologizing (make sure to say "the buck stops here!")

Good grief, are we actually still falling for this?

Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago

Echoing Annette's call for people to vote smart re the School Board and City Council.

She's right that there's plenty to be angry about. Many people have opted out of the school parcel tax specifically to send a message to the city for its outrageous spending and disregard for the needs of residents. So the first PAUSD budget deficit was not unexpected to those paying attention.

Yes, I know the city and PAUSD are "separate" but opting out is one of the few protests available, esp. to those of us not wash in money after paying our Utility bills which over-charged us $2,500,000 drought surcharge for a drought that was officially over.

Some financial accountability and cost-effective management here would be special.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago

South Side Resident

I can't believe what you say. You think this name change should go ahead and that we should think how we can help?

I think giving the BoE and District any more money is not going to make them responsible with our money. As it is, they look on Palo Alto Taxpayers and those giving to PIE as the ones who get them out of every pecuniary hole they dig themselves. They are not worthy of holding the purse strings to our money. I will not bale them out and I am not going to give them the slack to help them out of this.

They need to take a complete overhaul of the way they are spending our money. They are not worthy of 1c extra as they have shown absolutely no financial responsibility over the past X years.

Let them get rid of some administrators, stop expensive staff fact finding trips, start counting pennies and see how to stop the wasted dollars here and dollars there flittering away.

It is their time to do what they can to put this right. It is not up to us.

Posted by PAUSD parent
a resident of College Terrace
4 hours ago

Sooooo let me get this straight. The Board and the Superintendent Max Magee accidentally didn't read the contract negotiation deadlines carefully and MISSED A DEADLINE for negotiations... leading to an unexpected BUDGET SHORTFALL of 6 (SIX) MILLION dollars? And it was an "oops" we forgot and missed the deadline excuse?

When have we ever gone to work, missed a deadline and cost the company 6 million dollars in cash outflow, resulting in budget shortfalls for the entire company? This is outrageous.

Where were the lawyers? Accountants? The secretaries? The clerks? ANYONE? This makes no sense.
There is no excuse for this kind of oversight and bumbling by the board or superintendent.

What's next? Another "oops" we didn't read the contract carefully.... we agreed to a contract that will bleed the budget another 6 million dollars here... and 5 million dollars there?

They need to get their act together. If they need to hire professional lawyers and accountants to keep their dates straight so they can handle a budget... maybe they should. Maybe the BOARD and Superintendent should give up THIS YEARS WAGES and SALARIES for incorrectly and incompetently doing their jobs.... so the Board can hire an accounting firm and auditing firm and legal firm that can help them straighten out their act and paperwork and deadlines.

How can we trust them with a budget at all when this type of MASSIVE BUDGET ERRORS are being made?

AUDIT THEM ALL - including the board members.

Posted by PAUSD parent
a resident of College Terrace
4 hours ago

So they DID HAVE attorneys who messed this up? The Attorneys should be fired. Fire the whole lot .. and vote in competent board members and oversight committee that actually doesn't bumble up the BUDGET COSTING SIX MILLION DOLLARS.

Posted by PAUSD parent
a resident of College Terrace
4 hours ago

James Thurber,

Making 6 million dollar errors in budgeting should be "let bygones be bygones"?

Sure.. we trust them with a budget... and they make a 6 million dollar error... but.. MEH.. no biggie. Let's just swallow the deficit.

Palo Alto is rich. Just assume parents can write checks and BUDGET the writing of these checks.. as the BOARD is not budgeting their BUDGET....

Continue to pay incompetent people their salaries... and not fire them.. and.. MEH.. no consequences whatsoever. It's only 6 million dollars.

Posted by Didn't have to happen
a resident of Downtown North
3 hours ago

McGee was the architect of the fancy new three year teachers contract and was heralded for its merits and its supposed failsafe clauses. Scott Bowers was in charge of HR and failed to send in a simple but required piece of paper to reopen negotiations. (Everyone knew this was the plan - EVERYONE. We all knew the terms of the contract - and the financial circumstances of last year - which clearly required that the third year be renegotiated). The Teachers Union reps knew it too - but kept silent as the required notification of intent to reopen negotiations approached and passed.

While we can certainly agree that the Board shares legal responsibility - and that we voters share responsibility for voting them in - let's keep our eyes on whose BASIC job it was to simply send a notification letter (Scott Bowers) and open renegotiations (Scott Bowers and the Teachers Union).

To me, this is where the main responsibility lies. I have read all the arguments/excuses about the Teachers' Union doing its job for "the best interest of teachers" - and while I hear you, I simply and wholeheartedly disagree that we should not expect the Union to have spoken up.

Scott failed miserably and failed US. The Teachers Union had a choice to make - and they should have reminded Scott of the requirement date. Plain and simple.

That's what honorable PEOPLE - working in the best interest of students, teachers and community - would have done.






Posted by Sanctimonious City
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago

It seems to me if one looks at the situation through the Liberal Progreasive lense then they got exactly what they wanted:

A. 3% or more raises and bonuses all around for their block voting constituents. Wahoo!
B. Multi-million dollar long term contracts for a revolving door of academic/consultants to expand the identity politics infrastructure now institutionalized in the SEL and not in my school curriculum
C. Additional six figure salaried positions for diversity and Title IX witch hunts
D. In flush of money and legal resources to valiently defend the rights of those here illegally
E. In an exit strategy that makes Dunkirk seem like childs play, all involved escape out the back door to a tax payer paid retirement via golden parachutes immune to the gravity of accounatbility

With an exemplary record like that, if we had any confederate statues left I am sure the Democrats would replace them with one of McGee.

By the way, we know this was calculated all along because nobody has brought up the option of simply refusing to pay the raises. Contracts like these have dispute resolution procedures a mile long so take it to arbitration and appeal for leniency due to an honest mistake. Heaven knows the union would do the same if the shoe was on the other foot.

Posted by PIE $
a resident of Palo Alto High School
2 hours ago

If you're curious what PiE spends its money on:

Web Link

Posted by Chris
a resident of University South
2 hours ago

Mary,

Why do you want to bring more lawyers and their excessive fees into this now?
The contract was carried out the way it was written. If you don't like the way the contract was written, get better lawyers to write the next contract. The next contract is the time to take the money out of the teacher's salaries. There is no point in rehashing the current contract.

Posted by Robert Smith
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago

@Mary and Chris,

The PAUSD did consult two law firms a few weeks ago and learned from both of them that it was too late to have the renegotiation.

We do know that one of the two unions started a grievance process but then the two unions had meetings with the PAUSD and dropped the grievance. The PAUSD announced that it would pay the raises and bonuses as in the contract.

I would guess that both unions threatened litigation and the district decided it could not win, which seems a correct assessment.

As to the teachers being "greedy", I am sure that they don't see it that way. They feel that they are underpaid and fully deserve the raises. They have a long and established narrative about how rich this city is and how it can afford to pay more. In talking with teachers myself, I have several times heard them complain about the 1.4M interest-free raise McGee was given as part of his employment contract. They feel he is overcompensated, which this whole situation clearly supports. They are not about to walk away from these raises without a fight just to make the district look good.

I have a lot of issues with teachers union (tenure rules, lack of merit pay, work rules, enormous pensions). But this situation is not their fault, and I don't hold it against them that they wanted to keep the raises.

In any case, we should realize that the union/district relationship is largely adversarial, and only a bit collaborative. The teachers unions are very tough to deal with, and pretty successful at achieving the membership's goals.

Posted by NotDifficult
a resident of Old Palo Alto
39 minutes ago

So here's the thing - when I have a deadline at work, I put it in my calendar.

This reminds me to get it done on time. Especially if it is something my boss wants.

Or more importantly if my boss wants something for his boss. I might put in a reminder a few days early.

It's pretty easy.

So easy, in fact, that they teach this to the middle school kids. The schools even provide a calendar to the kids. It's called a binder reminder. And they teach them how to use it.

Anybody who thinks Max should be retained should answer why he cannot live up to the expectations we have of the average 11 year-old in the district. No fair blaming Bowers. This task is literally the simplest thing he could do.

It is probably easier than making coffee or reserving a conference room.


He does not need to apologize, the board should fire him. The incompetence is incomparable.

Posted by Ugh!
a resident of Palo Verde
13 minutes ago

I can't believe NO ONE is GETTING FIRED over this!

I did NOT want to come down hard on the Board over the initial deadline failure, because truly they are not full-time employees of the district. And there are full-time well-paid employees of PAUSD whose basic job responsibility is fiscal management and contract oversight. But if the Board does not enact consequences to the employees who mismanaged this for the SECOND TIME, now the Board is NOT doing it's job.

Seriously, if you already had a human-error induced screw-up in your budget leading to a deficit, wouldn't you be EXTRA CAREFUL when you are given essentially the same job to do again? But if you will never actually have any personal bad outcome regardless of what happens, then why bother doing your job meticulously? Certainly, not out of basic internal integrity in PAUSD. It does feel shady.

Board, Do your job now! Mak and McGee should be fired AND Bowers should be held accountable in some way also. This dereliction of duty happened under Bowers useless watch.

Posted by PAEA is in on it
a resident of Juana Briones School
9 minutes ago

PAEA sent Teri Baldwin to Illinois at great cost to the taxpayers, as if it needed to, to perform the theater of checking out Glenn McGee's experience. PAEA and Baldwin then gave their blessing, and that includes the million-dollar loan and the million-dollar contract, so in that sense, no, the teachers were not complaining about his compensation. They are in on this charade. And they are not giving the money back, they are unionized for money, nothing wrong with that, but let us not pretend that they organize to advocate for our children. They also do not protest together against the teachers who annually abuse our students, I'm referring to the sexual assaults that the Palo Alto Weekly has reported on. You know who slipped out of town through retirement? Scott Bowers. He was the chief negotiator, and we can presume that he knew everything about the contract and the deadlines. Same goes with McGee, Cathy Mak, and the school board. But Bowers leaving gives the appearance that he left dirty, doesn't mean he did it, but it looks like it, and that's how it goes in politics. The PAMA group, essentially our administrators, they have disappointed us once again. I remember their support of Holly Wade during her many screw-ups. I hope the public and parents understand that, like PAEA, they appear to be protecting their jobs and their me-too raises, rather than organizing for children.

