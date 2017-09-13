Residents invited to rail workshop Saturday

Palo Alto residents who want to take part in the city's largest infrastructure project in generations â€“ the redesign of the rail corridor â€“- are invited to a community workshop on the topic this Saturday at the Palo Alto Art Center.

The event will be the second workshop in the city's community-engagement effort known as Connecting Palo Alto. The goal of the effort is to identify a preferred alternative for separating the Caltrain corridor from local streets.

Residents will be asked to give feedback on the city's proposed problem statement and evaluation criteria for what is known as "grade separation." The City Council approved both the problem statement and the criteria for the effort on Monday night.

City staff and consultants will also enlist the audience in helping them identify what should be examined at each crossing and develop alternatives for further study, according to the city's event announcement.

The Saturday workshop is the second of five workshops that the city plans to hold as part of its process for developing an alternative. The next two workshops, which are set to take place later this year and in early 2018, will be dedicated to further developing design options and selecting a preferred alternative.

The city's goal is to adopt a preferred alternative for grade separation by spring 2018.

The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium, 1313 Newell Road.

Related content:

â€¢ Behind the Headlines: Redesigning rail

â€¢ New plan aims to broaden 'grade separation' debate

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.