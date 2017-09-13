News

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 13, 2017, 4:40 pm

Power outage hits downtown Palo Alto

Utilities crews working to troubleshoot, restore power

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Close to 300 customers in and around downtown Palo Alto lost power late Wednesday afternoon -- an outage that also hit City Hall.

The Utilities Department reported the outage at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The cause wasn't immediately known, according to a tweet from the department, and crews were working to figure out what went wrong and restore electricity.

According to the department's outage map, the outage affected 274 customers, or about 3.5 percent of the city.

Catherine Elvert, utilities communications manager, said the estimated time of restoration is about 6 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

---

