Power outage hits downtown Palo Alto

Close to 300 customers in and around downtown Palo Alto lost power late Wednesday afternoon -- an outage that also hit City Hall.

The Utilities Department reported the outage at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The cause wasn't immediately known, according to a tweet from the department, and crews were working to figure out what went wrong and restore electricity.

According to the department's outage map, the outage affected 274 customers, or about 3.5 percent of the city.

Catherine Elvert, utilities communications manager, said the estimated time of restoration is about 6 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.