Uploaded: Wed, Sep 13, 2017, 5:30 pm

Police looking for woman in assault of Palo Alto resident

Investigators release photo of alleged perpetrator

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old Palo Alto woman without provocation Tuesday morning in San Mateo.

The assault was reported in the 2600 block of South El Camino Real around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic woman between the ages of 35 and 45, approached the victim and began striking her. The victim was knocked to the ground, where the suspect continued kicking her.

The victim was taken to a hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have released a photo of the suspect, who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the alleged assault. She is roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen pushing a red shopping cart in the vicinity of South El Camino Real and 25th Avenue.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (650) 522-7730.

---

— Bay City News Service

