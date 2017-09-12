News

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 12, 2017, 10:17 am

School board to discuss Paly sex-assault investigation

Report to be presented publicly next week

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

The Palo Alto school board will meet in closed session on Wednesday afternoon to review a much-anticipated investigation into how district leadership handled allegations of sexual assault at Palo Alto High School last year.

The board contracted a national law firm known for its work on Title IX issues, Cozen O'Connor, to conduct the investigation after the allegations were publicized in media reports this spring. In 2016, administrators became aware of an incident of oral sex in a campus bathroom between a female Paly freshman and male junior, which the freshman later said was not consensual. The same male student was convicted in juvenile court several months later for an off-campus sexual assault involving a female Menlo-Atherton High School student.Â 

School board members have described the Cozen O'Connor review as the "investigation of the investigation" and initially said it would be used to inform an annual evaluation of Superintendent Max McGee that took place earlier this summer.

Trustees will discuss "confidential student and personnel matters" related to the case this week in closed session, Superintendent Max McGee wrote in a weekly update on Friday.

The district had not yet received the report as of Monday afternoon, according to board President Terry Godfrey.

The report will be presented publicly next week, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4-6 p.m. The Cozen O'Connor lawyers who conducted the investigation will attend the meeting, Godfrey said.

Anyone who wishes to address the trustees this Wednesday, Sept. 13, can do so at 4 p.m. before they go into closed session. The meeting will be held in the Aspen Room at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave.

The Palo Alto Weekly has created a Storify page to capture ongoing coverage of sexual misconduct in the Palo Alto school district. To view it, go toÂ storify.com/paloaltoweekly.

---

