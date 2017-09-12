News

Updated: Tue, Sep 12, 2017, 5:15 pm
Uploaded: Tue, Sep 12, 2017, 3:31 pm

Crews battled 1- to 2-acre wildland fire on Stanford property

Investigators to look into whether blaze is related to Monday's lightning

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Crews worked to extinguish a 1- to 2-acre wildland fire on Stanford University property this afternoon, a Palo Alto fire official said.

The blaze burned in an area away from streets off of Arastradero Road, above Felt Lake and past the parking lot to Arastradero Preserve, Palo Alto Deputy Fire Chief Catherine Capriles said.

A member of the Portola Pastures, a horse stable, noticed a whiff of smoke in the area and reported the fire sometime between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m., she said.

As of 3:15 p.m., the fire remained active and no injuries were reported, Capriles said. The fire was slowly spreading, but didn't appear to extend past 2 acres. Horses grazing in the area were removed by Portola Pastures staff, she said.

Capriles said at 5 p.m. that crews were mopping up and staying on scene to keep an eye on the area. The fire had spread from grassland into eucalyptus trees.

The cause of the fire was not clear, she said. The fire is possibly related to lightning strikes from Monday night that could have caused the grass to smolder, she said. Investigators were still looking into the cause of the blaze.

Aircraft crews battling the Skeggs Fire in San Mateo County diverted to the fire on Stanford property and assisted in the initial attack, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.

Los Altos Hills city officials warned residents of the fire in a Nixle alert, but advised that it didn't appear to threaten the town.

Additional crews from the Woodside Fire Protection District, Santa Clara County Fire Department and Cal Fire assisted the Palo Alto Fire Department in putting out the blaze.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Teaspoon in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 2,256 views

Time to Say Goodbye
By Laura Stec | 17 comments | 1,979 views

I Finished my Novel: Connect Two Hearts, and Musings
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 916 views

Swastikas, censorship, false positives and kittens
By Douglas Moran | 3 comments | 840 views

Grandparents Day
By Cheryl Bac | 1 comment | 199 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here