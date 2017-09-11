News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 11, 2017, 4:47 pm

Tanaka fined for campaign violations

Palo Alto councilman settles with FPPC after agency finds three violations

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto City Councilman Greg Tanaka has agreed to pay $733 in fines after the California Fair Political Practices Commission found inaccuracies in the financial forms his campaign filed during last year's council race.

The agency, which enforces the state's Political Reform Act, found that Tanaka's campaign had committed three violations in reporting contributions made during last fall's campaign season. In two cases, it had failed to disclose contributions of more than $1,000 within 24 hours, as the law requires.

Another violation stemmed from the campaign's failure to disclose the occupation and employer information of donors on a semi-annual filing that covered the period between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2016.

Tanaka, who finished second in the race for five council seats last November, had been under an investigation by the FPPC since February. The agency received a complaint early in the year alleging Tanaka failed to list occupations of several developers who had contributed to his campaign. The complaint also alleged that Tanaka failed to disclose a campaign sign as an "in-kind donation" and that he had not reported a personal loan to his campaign.

While the FPPC didn't make any rulings in regard to the latter two allegations, it concurred that Tanaka had failed to accurately list several occupations. The complaint specifically focused on contributions from developers Charles "Chop" Keenan, Jim Baer, Chasen Rapp, Mark Gates, Jr., Joseph Martignetti and Perry Palmer and claimed that by misreporting the fact that they are developers, Tanaka had "misled the voting public."

After the Weekly reached out to him for comment, Tanaka posted a message on his Facebook page saying he was "proud and humbled to have received donations and support from hundreds of community members from various walks of life and backgrounds." He did not dispute the FPPC's findings and said his campaign has agreed to pay the $733 fine for what he characterized as "clerical errors."

"I want to personally apologize for these errors," Tanaka said. "As a first-time candidate for public office, I am now bettered (sic) informed of the reporting process. We ran a transparent campaign, but I regret that in these few instances we had clerical errors.

"I therefore accept the FPPC decision as fair and appropriate."

The $733 settlement includes three separate fines: a $299 fine for the non-disclosure of the contributors' occupations; and $264 and $210 for each instance of failing to report a contribution of $1,000 or more within 24 hours in the months leading up to last November's election.

Tanaka said in a statement that his campaign had filed the Form 497 declaring one of these $1,000 or greater contributions on Sept. 9, immediately after the City Clerk's office identified the error and informed his campaign of the 24-hour deadline.

The second error occurred after a donor added $750 to a prior contribution of $250, raising the amount to $1,000. Tanaka said the Oct. 5 addition was included on a Form 497 that was filed on Oct. 11.

Tanaka also attributed his campaign's failure to disclose the donors' occupations to "not researching" donor-described job titles.

"Our team learned that filing records are required to recognize donors using 'publicly known titles' and not (the ones) submitted on campaign donor forms, or 'unknown' if undeclared as directed in FPPC guidelines."

The FPPC resolved Tanaka's case through what is known as a "streamline settlement" -- a program that the commission approved two years ago to settle minor violations.

The commission is scheduled to approve the settlement with Tanaka and his campaign treasurer, Jeff Justice, at its Sept. 21 meeting.

Tanaka is one of three council members who were investigated by the FPPC after the November election. The commission closed its investigation against Councilman Adrian Fine in March after concluding that he had failed to include an FPPC identification number on an envelope of a campaign mailer (he did not face any penalties).

The FPPC is also investigating Vice Mayor Liz Kniss, who like Tanaka allegedly failed to list the occupations of many contributors and who allegedly did not disclose many of her contributions from developers until well after the election. The FPPC's investigation against Kniss remains open.

---

Comments

31 people like this
Posted by Developers -- Please Help
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago

Dear Developers:

You were so helpful to Tanaka's campaign last year, kindly timing contributions carefully so voters wouldn't know who was really funding the campaign.

And then when Tanaka decided this year it wouldn't look good to keep a $5,000 contribution from the son of a developer up for a key Council vote, you made sure he got $5,000 more in contributions from other developers.

Now that the state is asking him for penalties for violating election law, Tanaka needs your help again. Please open your wallets and contribute. Don't worry - it will be a very good investment.

Thank you!

Email Town Square Moderator      


34 people like this
Posted by mauricio
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
mauricio is a registered user.

Greg Tanaka and his comrades in the Gang of 5 are the best investment the developers have ever made. They don't even need to invest in the stock market. All they need to do is contribute to their campaign and they will get much wealthier than they already are.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Let the attacks begin
a resident of Charleston Meadows
3 hours ago

As you will note in the story above. These were minor violations. However I am sure we will see a flurry of nasty comments, as the two above. Also of interest Is the fact that outside interests, people that cannot vote in palo alto, are attacking Tanaka. Andrew you can count on the weekly to leave these attacks unedited, as they have helped lead the witch hunt against the non pasz members.

Email Town Square Moderator      


24 people like this
Posted by Resign!
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago

He needed to RESEARCH the occupations of well-known
developers Charles "Chop" Keenan, Jim Baer, Chasen Rapp, Mark Gates, Jr., Joseph Martignetti and Perry Palmer ??

clerical errors?? how many? and always in the same direction.

The duplicity continues. The small fine for lying so openly and repeatedly is insufficient.
If he wasn't able to read the rules about how to report donations, he is not competent to hold such a responsible office. And his assistants, if any, should resign too. Guilt by association.

Resign, Mr Tanaka, and spare yourself the embarrassment of people repeating your misdeeds, and your silly pretense of not knowing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


26 people like this
Posted by Douglas Moran
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago
Douglas Moran is a registered user.

It is disingenuous for Tanaka in his Facebook post - quoted in this article (with link) - to characterize himself as a naive candidate. He had the backing of the local political establishment and the country Democratic Party, and was mentored by longtime politician Liz Kniss. I have been involved in local campaigns for over a decade and one of the first pieces of advice a candidate gets is to have a good Treasurer to avoid these kinds of mistakes. These violations were not highly technical ones buried deep in the election code, but ones covered in the summary of the reporting rules.

I find it discouraging by the low amounts of the fines. If the FPPC wants to discourage illegal behavior, the fines should not be less than the value of the violation. If the punishment for the instances where one is decidedly guilty of a violation are only a fraction of the benefit, the incentives are to try to get around the law.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Let the attacks begin
a resident of Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago

The post above by resign Is a perfect example of the kind of rhetoric that the weekly is supporting one this forum. Tanaka should resign because of a few minor violations? Why don't you stay a recall if you are so upset?
Were the same people that are so upset now as upset when holman and burt were caught in the 27 university hanky panky?
Also live how doug moran loves to use the term " disingenuous ". Tanaka should be proud that he had been labeled as " disingenuous ".

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by Douglas Moran
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago
Douglas Moran is a registered user.

@Developers -- Please Help: "And then when Tanaka decided this year it wouldn't look good to keep a $5,000 contribution from the son of a developer up for a key Council vote, you made sure he got $5,000 more in contributions from other developers."

I believe that this opaque reference is to Tanaka receiving contributions totaling $5000 from three developers which was then used to return a $5000 contribution from another developer.
The contributions were from Hatco Associates for $1250, Palo Alto Development Co for $1875 and Thoits Brothers Inc for $1875. All three were reported as being made on 2017-01-10. This was followed by the return of a $5000 contribution to Andrew Wong on 2017-02-02.
* This is from Tanaka's FPPC Form 460 filing of 2017-07-18 for the period of 2017-01-01 to 2017-06-30 (Web Link). You can see all Tanaka's filings at Web Link .

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by anon
a resident of Evergreen Park
2 hours ago


Let the attacks begin said:
"Tanaka should be proud that he had been labeled as " disingenuous "."

Definition:
disÂ·inÂ·genÂ·uÂ·ous
ËŒdisÉ™nËˆjenyoÍžoÉ™s/Submit
adjective
not candid or sincere, typically by pretending that one knows less about something than one really does.
synonyms: insincere, dishonest, untruthful, false, deceitful, duplicitous, lying, mendacious; hypocritical

why would anyone especially an elected official be proud to be labeled so negatively????

Email Town Square Moderator      


26 people like this
Posted by Dishonestly Pays
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

Come on, Greg. No one believes you as you try to disingenuously reframe corruption as the errors of a callow newcomer to the big world of politics. There are many first time candidate that manage campaigns just fine. And longtime candidates such as Liz Kniss that are as lacking in integrity as you are. So please spare us the phony beginners excuse. All you do is reinforce your lack of integrity. I find your attitude totally depressing. That you try to explain away the fine is more of the same.
You have done yourself and our town dishonor. The honorable thing to do is to resign.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Let the attacks begin
a resident of Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago

Anon - I was referring to doug moran calling him disingenuous. Moran uses that label on his blog to criticize those that do not agree with him.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Douglas Moran
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago
Douglas Moran is a registered user.

@ Let the attacks begin: 'Also live how doug moran loves to use the term " disingenuous ". Tanaka should be proud that he had been labeled as " disingenuous ".'

Basic dictionary definition of disingenuous: not candid or sincere, typically by pretending that one knows less about something than one really does.
Synonyms include "dishonest", "deceitful" and "mendacious.

I realize that I use the word a lot, and would prefer that it was not so often the best fit, or the strongest euphemism, that I can use to describe the situation.

Any suggestions for a better descriptive word and euphemism??

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Let the attacks begin
a resident of Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago

Dishonesty pays- were you as outraged with the council members lack of integrity after the 27 university scandal broke?
Were you as outraged with holman after the finder fee scandal broke?

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by NewViolation
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

Several posters mentioned a new set of transactions occurring AFTER the filing period for these fines. I hope someone will file another complaint. It's just TOO BIG a coincidence that 3 developers made donations totaling $5000 to the penny in January 2017, months after the election concluded. Then in Feb, Mr Tanaka, who claimed no conflict of interest just happened to decide to return $5000 to the Wongs and then voted for their project. All of this is reported in his 2017 filing.

Morally repugnant for sure. Can someone file another claim to see if this playing fast and loose with campaign finance is illegal?

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Let the attacks begin
a resident of Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago

New violation - why don't you file a complaint?

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

There was no Holman "scandal". Anyone can file a complaint to the fppc - that's very different than here when the fppc decided there was enough reason to investigate and then find actual violation/s.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Recall them
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
31 minutes ago

The FPPC is a toothless hamster, so the fact that they concluded he "misled" the voting public should be the basis of a recall.

My concern is that the FPPC judged these complaints separately. What are the odds that all three developer lapdog Councilmembers decided on this exact same strategy of failing to disclose developer contributions all on their little naive lonesomes? Why haven't they looked at the possibility of collusion to mislead the public, and the connections with corporations trying to take over downtown retail areas as a private corporate compound?

Who will please launch a recall?

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Marrol
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
10 minutes ago

Career politicians like Kniss do not survive without the financial support of developers and those of power and privilege. They purport to represent the "every day people", but only after those they are indebted to have been taken care of in one form or another. It appears that Tanaka has just stolen that script and carried on. It's the same old story. A little smoke and mirrors, followed by slight of hand, and capped with a shrug and feign of innocence.

Email Town Square Moderator      


