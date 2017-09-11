News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 11, 2017, 11:43 am

School board to discuss budget revisions

District eyes property tax revenue, new-school fund to pay unbudgeted raises

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

The Palo Alto school board will discuss on Tuesday budget revisions to address up to $6 million in unbudgeted pay increases this year â€” the result of what the superintendent is now calling a "mistake" of not formally reopening negotiations with the district's employee unions.

District leadership realized in August that they had failed to meet a contractual deadline to reopen negotiations this spring, and have since agreed to pay 3 percent raises to unionized teachers and classified staff that the school board had intended to cancel â€” the equivalent of $4.4 million. This comes on the heels of an ongoing budget shortfall the district has been grappling with since last summer, when staff members realized they had misestimated property tax revenueÂ to the tune of $3.7 million.

Under the three-year union contracts, if property tax revenue comes in at more or less than 1.5 percent than the amount the district budgeted for in 2016-17 â€” as it did, at 5.34 percent compared to the district's projection of 8.67 percent â€” "each party has the option to reopen negotiations on the three percent (3%) increase to the teachers' salary schedule for 2017-18 by March 15, 2017."

The district will use additional property tax revenue to pay the raise.

It's also "very likely," Chief Budget Officer Cathy Mak wrote in a staff report, that a 1 percent bonus promised in the contract (the equivalent of $1.5 million) will double based on property tax projections. Under the contract, if the actual property tax received for the 2017-18 school year is greater than budgeted for by 1.5 percent or more, a 1 percent automatic bonus will be increased to 2 percent.

Early estimates from the county provided to the district indicate property tax growth will be coming in well above that 1.5 percent threshold â€” 6.52 percent compared to 3.73 percent in the district budget.Â 

Staff is proposing the district use a $6 million fund set aside for opening new schools to pay the bonus.

Staff will present four new budget scenarios on Tuesday night, two of which include a 1 percent raise for all employee groups for the next five years. (Salary increases are subject to negotiation and these amounts are for "projection purposes only," the staff report notes.) Those two scenarios result in budget shortfalls for the next three years.

The first scenario, for example, projects property tax growth at 4 percent in the 2018-19 school year and 3 percent in the next four years, with 1 percent raises from 2018-19 through 2022-23. This would result in estimated shortfalls of $2.9 million in 2018-19, $3.1 million in 2019-20 and $900,000 in 2010-21, according to the district.

Only one scenario includes no shortfalls in the out years â€” with higher property tax rates of 5 percent, then 4 percent and 3 percent for the next three years and no raises.

The scenarios also include different property tax projections, from the more conservative (3 percent) to 5 percent.

This year's proposed budget has a deficit of $2.4 million, which comes from $750,000 for new teachers, $175,00 for a Title IX coordinator and the employee bonus. The deficit persists for the next two years, according to the district.

In a weekly message on Friday, Superintendent Max McGee acknowledged the district made a "mistake" with the contract, but attributed it to "widespread misunderstanding among all parties that the 3% increase was off the table due to the 2016-17 budget shortfall."

The district does not intend to cut programs or services that "directly impact teaching and learning," and he will instead recommend the district not fill several open personnel positions for savings.

In closed session on Tuesday, the board will discuss an evaluation of McGee at the request of Trustee Todd Collins, made in response to the contract issue.

In other business, the board will take action on a set of policies related to compliance with federal anti-discrimination law Title IX; vote on the 2017-18 district-wide goals; and discuss a report on enrollment and class size.

The board is also set to rectify violations of public-meeting law the Brown Act by approving in open session the contracts for two new district hires and McGee's compensation from the last two years.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. View the agenda here.

The board will also meet on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6-8 p.m. for a workshop on governance and protocols.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

10 people like this
Posted by Please
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

The pay increase was not "unplanned." It was scheduled to happen at the same every year for three years. They just decided to ignore the negotiation deadline.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Robert Smith
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
7 hours ago

@Please,

The expenditures were "unplanned" from the perspective of the budget, which is mainly what the board is dealing with at the present.

I don't think we should be minimizing this mistake or its impact in any way.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Elena Kadvany
education reporter of the Palo Alto Weekly
7 hours ago
Elena Kadvany is a registered user.

To Please: Thank you for your comment. The "unplanned" referred to the budget, not the contract, but I appreciate your point and have changed the word to "unbudgeted" to be more clear.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Parent
a resident of Crescent Park
6 hours ago

"They just decided to ignore the negotiation deadline"

If only! "They" (McGee and Co.) didn't "decide" anything. By their own account, they just screwed it up and failed to do what they intended to do and in fact told the board and community they had done. Whether they "forget," "misunderstood," or just messed up, they certainly didn't "decide."

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by sniffing your bias
a resident of Barron Park
5 hours ago

How come the author of this and the other hit piece more than a week ago did not point out and purposely left out of the minute by minute timetable ticker at the bottom of the story the fact that the union told the District in January that their numbers did not include adequate resources for the raise? The district was told. [Portion removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by for Healthier High Schools
a resident of Gunn High School
5 hours ago

It is so sad to me that, less than a month from our latest self-inflicted death of a high-schooler--our twelfth such loss in eight years--the board and superintendent are positioned with no sense of urgency to undo the oppressive stress produced by the operation of our high schools, but instead are focused on issues of less consequence and poignancy, just as they were all last year.

School names do not carry the impact of daily cheating by a majority of students; weighted or unweighted APs to not have the effect of unhealthy sleep-loss due to work done at home; and moving around the pieces of the District budget has almost no bearing on what goes on every day in our classrooms where kids have social media on their minds all day, are stressed out by course grades given every three weeks (not every nine weeks, as before 2014), and are deprived due to overcrowding from forming healthy working relationships with their devoted but overworked teachers.

For a sensible, systemic, community push to reduce the discouragement and anxiety at Gunn and Paly please see the 581-member community alliance at: savethe2008.com. We are focused on the District's longest-term problem and the one that is of the most consequence for young life and limb.

Sincerely,
Marc Vincenti
Gunn English Dept. (1995-2010)
Chairman, Save the 2,008--for Healthier High Schools

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by how about this
a resident of Barron Park

4 hours ago


Remember me?
Forgot Password?
Due to violations of our Terms of Use, comments from this poster are only visible to registered users who are logged in. Use the links at the top of the page to Register or Login.


3 people like this
Posted by Pravda
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
3 hours ago

Palo Alto online should be renamed Pravda for their pension to senso comments . lol!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Teaspoon in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 2,021 views

Time to Say Goodbye
By Laura Stec | 12 comments | 1,632 views

I Finished my Novel: Connect Two Hearts, and Musings
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 795 views

Swastikas, censorship, false positives and kittens
By Douglas Moran | 2 comments | 753 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here