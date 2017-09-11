News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 11, 2017, 2:51 pm

Task Force 3 secures new warehouse facility

East Palo Alto space measures at 28,000 square feet

California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3, sponsored by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, will be getting a new permanent warehouse facility in East Palo Alto.

According to Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman, the district purchased a 28,000-square-foot warehouse for its special operations needs and the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, which has responded to major disasters including the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

The district has been renting its current warehouse space for more than 12 years. Two years ago, Facebook purchased the property.

Some members of Task Force 3 are currently deployed in Florida to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Irma. The district will not leave its current warehouse in Menlo Park until those members return home.

— Bay City News Service

