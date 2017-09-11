Help send children with organ transplants to summer camp

Stanford Blood Center is asking the public to help send 50 pediatric organ transplant recipients to a summer camp hosted by Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

The week-long camp gives children who have received solid organ transplants the summer camp experience while providing access to nurses and medical supplies.

The Children's Hospital will make a financial contribution for every person who donates blood between Sept. 11-25 at any of the Stanford Blood Centers or mobile blood drives.

If unable to donate blood, readers may make a monetary donation at sbckidstocamp.org. A gift of $200 sends a camper for one week; however, any amount is appreciated.

Call 888-723-7831 for an appointment to donate blood.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.