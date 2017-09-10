News

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 10, 2017, 7:50 am

Zuckerberg scales back plans for home renovation

After being criticized for proposed 'compound,' Facebook founder looks to replace two of his four Crescent Park homes

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

One year after Palo Alto officials gave the thumbs down to Mark Zuckerberg's plan to rebuild his four homes in the Crescent Park neighborhood, the Facebook founder is moving ahead with a less ambitious renovation plan.

Zuckerberg, who owns three properties on Hamilton Avenue and one on Edgewood Road, withdrew his plans to demolish the four homes on these properties and to build three single-story homes and one two-story homes after the Architectural Review Board voted to oppose the project last September.

Now, instead of rebuilding all four homes, Zuckerberg is only replacing two: the one on Edgewood and the one at 1457 Hamilton Ave., according to the city's building records. In addition, Zuckerberg is pursuing an assortment of other renovations, including the demolition of a detached garage at one of the existing homes and the conversion of a living room in that home to a garage (which is how it was in the original design). He is also removing a swimming pool at one of his Hamilton Avenue homes and replacing the roof at another one, according to building records.

Because Zuckerberg's two new homes will both be single-story structures, he will not need to go through the city's "individual review" process, which only applies to homes with two or more stories. He also will not be required to go through the Architectural Review Board, which last year characterized his proposed project as a creation of a "compound."

The board ruled in September 2016 that the four-home development is inconsistent with the neighborhood's zoning, which requires each home to be a stand-alone unit.

"A residence is something where a family lives," board member Peter Baltay said at the time. "These are not residences. They are part of a larger compound."

The revised plan appears to address these comments, as well concerns from board members that Zuckerberg is looking to demolish "four perfectly fine homes," as Baltay put it.

Palo Alto's Assistant Planning Director Jonathan Lait said the applicant had "listened to the board's comments and decided they didn't need to redevelop all four parcels."

"They are being responsive and respecting the existing neighborhood character," Lait said.

He said Zuckerberg has already received the building permit for one of the new homes, while the other permit is still pending.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Teaspoon in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 1,713 views

A Checkbox at the Hospital that can Start Costing You Thousands 3 Days Later
By Max Greenberg | 3 comments | 1,252 views

Time to Say Goodbye
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,197 views

I Finished my Novel: Connect Two Hearts, and Musings
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 620 views

Swastikas, censorship, false positives and kittens
By Douglas Moran | 2 comments | 591 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here