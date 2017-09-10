News

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 10, 2017, 8:23 am

Temperatures to rise on Sunday

Officials: drink fluids frequently, limit outdoor activity

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

The San Francisco Bay Area will be substantially warmer today than it was Saturday, officials with the National Weather Service said.

Highs this afternoon are expected to be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.

Nineties will be common in the inland valleys. Some inland locations are expected to reach 100 degrees.

Weather officials said even near the ocean temperatures will range from the 70s to mid 80s because of a late developing and weak sea breeze.

San Francisco public health officials suggest drinking fluids frequently throughout the day before feeling thirsty.

The officials suggest checking on the elderly regularly, taking cool showers or baths, keeping children and pets out of cars and limiting outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

More tips and information about heat waves and heat illnesses can be found on the San Francisco Department of Public Health's website at sfdph.org.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Teaspoon in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 1,713 views

A Checkbox at the Hospital that can Start Costing You Thousands 3 Days Later
By Max Greenberg | 3 comments | 1,252 views

Time to Say Goodbye
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,197 views

I Finished my Novel: Connect Two Hearts, and Musings
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 620 views

Swastikas, censorship, false positives and kittens
By Douglas Moran | 2 comments | 591 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here