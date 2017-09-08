Motorcycle vs. bicycle collision sends one to hospital

A bicyclist suffered major injuries in a collision with a motorcyclist on Page Mill Road in Palo Alto this morning, police said.

The collision happened in the 1500 block of Page Mill Road around 9 a.m., when a man on his bicycle was heading west on Page Mill and turned in south towards a business, when he was struck by a motorcyclist heading east, police Sgt. Brian Philip said.

Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was splitting lanes prior to the collision, Philip said.

The bicyclist was transported to Stanford Hospital for major injuries, Philip said.

The motorcyclist, who had minor injuries, wasn't hospitalized and spoke with officers at the scene, Philip said.

Both men were both wearing helmets at the time of the collision, according to Philip.

No one has been arrested or cited for the collision as police conduct an investigation to determine who's at fault, the sergeant said.

As of about 9:30 a.m., eastbound Page Mill Road was blocked between Peter Coutts Road and Hanover Street while the investigation was underway, police said. There was no estimate of when the roadway will reopen.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

