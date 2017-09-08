News

Motorcycle vs. bicycle collision sends one to hospital

Police blocking eastbound traffic on Page Mill Road

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

A bicyclist suffered major injuries in a collision with a motorcyclist on Page Mill Road in Palo Alto this morning, police said.

The collision happened in the 1500 block of Page Mill Road around 9 a.m., when a man on his bicycle was heading west on Page Mill and turned in south towards a business, when he was struck by a motorcyclist heading east, police Sgt. Brian Philip said.

Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was splitting lanes prior to the collision, Philip said.

The bicyclist was transported to Stanford Hospital for major injuries, Philip said.

The motorcyclist, who had minor injuries, wasn't hospitalized and spoke with officers at the scene, Philip said.

Both men were both wearing helmets at the time of the collision, according to Philip.

No one has been arrested or cited for the collision as police conduct an investigation to determine who's at fault, the sergeant said.

As of about 9:30 a.m., eastbound Page Mill Road was blocked between Peter Coutts Road and Hanover Street while the investigation was underway, police said. There was no estimate of when the roadway will reopen.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

---

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Midtown
1 hour ago

Is lane splitting legal through intersections or major driveways?

Like this comment
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

This is sad for many reasons and I hope we get to hear who was at fault.

1 person likes this
Posted by rezidenT
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

@Resident - Hope everyone is OK! The cyclist was turning left into a driveway and got hit by the oncoming motorcycle. Left turners who get hit are almost always at fault (there is no stop sign or red light at issue here). Whether the motorcyclist were splitting lanes is irrelevant because it is legal to split lanes. Yes, even across driveways....

Like this comment
Posted by resident
a resident of another community
59 minutes ago

It is not illegal. There are guidelines issued by the DMV/CHP that really just say not to do so when it is dangerous:

Web Link

>Creating a safer highway environment is the shared responsibility of drivers and motorcyclists alike. This is achieved by staying alert and using common sense and courtesy while on the road. It is also important for motorcyclists to minimize their risks by riding responsibly, always wearing a helmet and other protective gear and to never ride under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. Here are other important safety reminders:

When i took the MSF course we were taught to only split when safe, no more than 10 mph above the flow of traffic and only between lanes that were under the same rules , meaning not between lanes flowing in different directions as with single lane roads or between the diamond and non-diamond lanes.

I am not sure about the details about the accident today, but the area blocked off this is prone to problems. On the downhill portion of Page Mill around the HP lot it is common practice, for cars and motorcyclists alike, to use the bike lane for early access to the right turn onto Hanover. I have seen and experienced nearly being run down on that corner when merging in at the 100 foot mark. It can be a very scary turn.

