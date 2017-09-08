Man gets 50 years to life for 2015 murder in East Palo Alto

A Stockton man who was convicted of shooting and killing a 31-year-old East Palo Alto resident in October 2015 was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison Thursday.

Warren Oleg Morrison, 24, was found guilty in May of shooting and killing Jamal Magee, 31, during an altercation that occurred on Oct. 25, 2015, in the 300 block of Wisteria Drive. East Palo Alto police, who were notified of the shooting by the ShotSpotter detection system, arrived at the scene and found Magee lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

After speaking to witnesses, police had determined that Magee had gotten into a fight with Morrison and a 45-year-old man. During the fight, while Magee was getting kicked, Morrison reportedly took out a handgun and shot Magee twice. Police said that when Magee tried to run away, Morrison shot him three more times.

Once Magee was laying on the ground, Morrison reportedly shot him two more times in the back, police said. He then went on the run and evaded the police for several weeks, before getting arrested on Nov. 11 while in a motel in Tracy.

A jury found Morrison guilty of first-degree premeditated and deliberate murder on May 10, after a 14-day trial.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Judge Barbara J. Mallach denied probation for Morrison on Thursday and gave him the mandatory sentence of 50 years to life. This includes 25 years to life for first-degree murder and another 25 years for use of a firearm.

The sentence also includes 615 days credit for time served and paying $5,000 in restitution.

