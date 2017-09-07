PUBLIC AGENDA: parks master plan; school budget adjustments

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to adopt the Parks, Trails, Natural Open Space and Recreation master plan and approve a request for proposals for a consulting firm to assist the city and the school district in creating a master plan for Cubberley Community Center. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the city's labor negotiations with its four council-approved officers: city manager, city attorney, city auditor and city clerk. The closed session will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 12, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board will take action on district-wide goals, a set of board policies related to Title IX enforcement and discuss an enrollment/class size report and adjustments to the 2017-18 budget. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will meet in closed session to discuss confidential student and personnel matters in the Cozen O'Connor report that investigated the handling of alleged student sexual misconduct at Palo Alto High School. The meeting will run from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. From 6-8 p.m., the board will meet in open session to discuss governance protocols and management.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to approve the site and design for the Highway 101 bike and pedestrian overpass and the Adobe Creek reach trail project. The commission also will continue its discussion of the Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to hold a study session to discuss May 2018 historic preservation events. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for the Community Development Block Grant; discuss Palo Alto's role as a diverse, supportive, inclusive and protective community from the experience of a local student; consider a letter of support for the New Americans Artist Residency Program grant proposal; and consider its priorities for fiscal year 2018. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.

BOARD POLICY REVIEW COMMITTEE ... The Board of Education's policy review committee will discuss policies on class size and bullying, among others, at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave., Room A.