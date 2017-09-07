News

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 7, 2017, 4:07 pm

PUBLIC AGENDA: parks master plan; school budget adjustments

 

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to adopt the Parks, Trails, Natural Open Space and Recreation master plan and approve a request for proposals for a consulting firm to assist the city and the school district in creating a master plan for Cubberley Community Center. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the city's labor negotiations with its four council-approved officers: city manager, city attorney, city auditor and city clerk. The closed session will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 12, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board will take action on district-wide goals, a set of board policies related to Title IX enforcement and discuss an enrollment/class size report and adjustments to the 2017-18 budget. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will meet in closed session to discuss confidential student and personnel matters in the Cozen O'Connor report that investigated the handling of alleged student sexual misconduct at Palo Alto High School. The meeting will run from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. From 6-8 p.m., the board will meet in open session to discuss governance protocols and management.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to approve the site and design for the Highway 101 bike and pedestrian overpass and the Adobe Creek reach trail project. The commission also will continue its discussion of the Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to hold a study session to discuss May 2018 historic preservation events. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for the Community Development Block Grant; discuss Palo Alto's role as a diverse, supportive, inclusive and protective community from the experience of a local student; consider a letter of support for the New Americans Artist Residency Program grant proposal; and consider its priorities for fiscal year 2018. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.

BOARD POLICY REVIEW COMMITTEE ... The Board of Education's policy review committee will discuss policies on class size and bullying, among others, at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave., Room A.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,479 views

“Many people spend more time in planning the wedding than the marriage."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,349 views

A Checkbox at the Hospital that can Start Costing You Thousands 3 Days Later
By Max Greenberg | 2 comments | 1,017 views

SB35: Taking power from the people
By Douglas Moran | 13 comments | 1,001 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here