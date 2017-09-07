Stanford granted contract extension at SLAC

The SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park is known for its cutting edge research using X-ray lasers to investigate the incredibly small â€“ electrons "dancing," residues of color in fossilized feathers, atomic structures of viruses â€“ and the incredibly large â€“ dark matter, parallel universes and dwarf galaxies. Collaborations at SLAC have led to four Nobel prizes in physics and chemistry.

Stanford University has been managing SLAC operations since 1962 and will continue to do so. The U.S. Department of Energy, whose Office of Science oversees 17 national laboratories, recently issued a five-year extension to Stanford's contract to operate SLAC â€“ to Sept. 30, 2022.

Some 2,800 researchers from around the world use SLAC facilities annually along with more than 350 Stanford researchers, SLAC officials said, noting that the Office of Science "is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time."

The relationship between Stanford and SLAC includes four research institutes that provide "unique training opportunities" for graduate students and post-doctoral researchers, SLAC officials said.

