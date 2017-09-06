New plan aims to broaden 'grade separation' debate

It will likely be Palo Alto's most disruptive infrastructure project in generations -- and potentially its most controversial.

So as Palo Alto moves ahead with its effort to separate the rail corridor from local streets and the city's four grade crossings, City Council members agreed Tuesday that the public needs to be fully engaged from the beginning of the journey to the end.

"We're going to talk about disrupting Alma Street for two years or more," Vice Mayor Liz Kniss said. "We're going to be talking about asking people if they would mind leaving their homes. We're really embarking on an incredible process."

While her colleagues concurred, there was less consensus on the optimal path toward community consensus on what's known as "grade separations" -- an alignment under which railroad tracks and streets no longer intersect. To date, the most popular solution under consideration has been constructing a trench for the rail system.

Even though the council ultimately voted Tuesday night to approve a plan for engaging residents and planning for grade separations, some members of the council and the community warned that this plan falls short of what's required.

The approach that the council approved by a 7-2 vote, with Councilwomen Karen Holman and Lydia Kou dissenting, includes focus groups, community workshops, online surveys, website updates, email newsletters, a technical advisory committee composed of rail experts and city staff; and public hearings in front of the Planning and Transportation Commission, the council's Rail Committee and the full City Council.

In addition, the council favored making the Rail Committee discussions more interactive, so that members of the public would be welcomed to attend and offer their thoughts about rail designs. If the process goes as planned, it would steer the city toward adopting a preferred design alternative for grade separation by March.

Mayor Greg Scharff, who made the motion to approve the process proposed by City Manager James Keene and planning staff, said the goal is to get people engaged early so that "they don't suddenly wake up one day, after we go through a long community-engagement process, and say, 'Wait. You're taking my house?"

Some council members argued that the approved process doesn't go far enough in achieving that goal. Critics of the approved approach focused not on what's in the plan but on what isn't: namely, a stakeholder group featuring both technical experts and community residents. Some community members, including founders of the rail watchdog group Californians Advocating Responsible Rail Design (CARRD) and former Mayor Pat Burt, emphasized the importance of appointing a diverse stakeholder group that would help guide the process along. The process that the council approved leaves out the group.

Burt and CARRD co-founder Nadia Naik argued that by omitting the stakeholder group, the city is effectively straying away from the "Context Sensitive Solution" (CSS) approach that council members had previously pledged to follow. The process, which was used by the Department of Transportation to design highways, emphasizes a "collaborative, interdisciplinary approach that involves all stakeholders to develop a transportation facility that fits its physical setting," according to a DOT definition.

Chief Transportation Official Joshuah Mello said that under this approach, it's the community that drives the decision-making process. However, he also disputed the notion that this necessitates a stakeholder group, a position that the council majority also took Tuesday.

But Naik, co-founder of CARRD, which has staunchly advocated for the community-driven process, said the process approved by the council excludes the feature that made the group such a proponent of CSS -- a stakeholder group that includes laymen and technical experts on the same panel. Given its decision not to form the group, Naik asked the council to stop using the term "CSS" altogether.

"This is the difference between butter and 'I can't believe it's not butter' - and people can tell the difference," Naik said.

Burt, former chair of the Rail Committee, wrote in a guest opinion this week that the approach offered by staff "heists the term 'CSS' to describe a hollowed-up process that lacks the backbone of the empowered multi-stakeholder group." It's critical, Burt argued, to have both broad public engagement and a stakeholder group that can delve deeper into the technical issues involving the rail corridor.

Councilman Tom DuBois, who chairs the council's Rail Committee, made a motion to create the stakeholder group, but his proposal failed by a 3-6 vote, with only Councilwomen Karen Holman and Lydia Kou joining him.

Grade separations, DuBois said, will have bigger community impacts than the construction of Oregon Expressway a half-century ago. The council, he said, should not go forward with what he characterized a "primarily staff-driven process."

"I'm already hearing concerns from the community about process," DuBois said. "I worry if we continue in this way, it's going to blow up on us."

Scharff disagreed and argued that a process in which the council's Rail Committee invites the broader public to attend the meetings and weigh in on the issue does more to foster community engagement than a "small stakeholder group."

"By coming to us as decision makers, you'll have more of an impact than you would speaking to a small stakeholder group and making those points," Scharff said.

