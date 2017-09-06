News

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 6, 2017, 10:51 am

New law to require suicide prevention training for psychologists

Legislation 'could have practical outcomes of saving lives'

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

California has become the seventh state in the country to require that all licensed psychologists be trained in suicide risk assessment and intervention.

On Friday, Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law Assembly Bill 89, which starting on Jan. 1, 2020 will mandate that anyone applying for for licensure as a psychologist in California completes a minimum of six hours of coursework or experience under supervision in suicide prevention, and that already-licensed clinicians also complete this training.


Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Marin County. Photo courtesy office of Assemblyman Marc Levine.

Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto. Weekly file photo.
The bill, which was co-sponsored by Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Marin County, and the California Board of Psychology, is both a practical and symbolic victory for suicide prevention, said Vic Ojakian, a former Palo Alto mayor who with his wife, Mary, became well-known mental health advocates after their college-aged son died by suicide. The bill was co-authored by Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto.

Over the last several months Ojakian corralled support for the bill from up and down the state, including from numerous Palo Altans who wrote individual letters of support, he said. Palo Alto youth wellbeing collaborative Project Safety Net also solicited support from its members.

Practically, a high percentage of people who die by suicide see a mental health clinician prior to their death, Ojakian said. Mandated, standardized training will help ensure psychologists throughout the state are more prepared to recognize warning signs and treat patients accordingly.

"The fact that people will get more training and frankly be a little more sensitive about ... the risk factors folks exhibit and address means it (the law) could have practical outcomes of saving lives," he said.

"All California psychologists, regardless of where they live and who they serve, will have training, which means it cross-cuts age, institutions and geographical areas," he added.

Symbolically, having such a requirement become state law sends the message that suicide is a "significant public health matter" that will not be ignored, Ojakian said.

In California, on average, one person dies of suicide every two hours, according to the Board of Psychology. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that suicide is the third leading cause of death for Californians ages 15 to 34, and was the 10th leading cause of death for Californians of all ages between 2000 and 2015.

A Board of Psychology survey conducted after Brown vetoed a similar bill in 2014 found "significant variances in the amount of education and training being provided to psychologists and applicants," Board President Stephen Phillips wrote in the Board's support message for AB 89.

"Competency in the assessment and treatment of suicidal patients is not a fixed quality, but rather requires ongoing education and training for licensees who may have received their training many years ago," Phillips wrote. "It is the Board's hope that by sponsoring AB 89 and highlighting the critical importance of suicide prevention training in the field of psychology, it will encourage licensees to periodically re-evaluate their level of competency in assessing and treating suicidal patients and further encourage licensees to seek additional training in suicide risk assessment and intervention."

Ojakian is hopeful that California's passage of AB 89 will inspire other states to follow suit.

The next step in California, he said, will be to draft similar legislation for other mental health clinicians such as social workers and licensed marriage and family therapists.

---

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 1-800-784-2433 to speak with a crisis counselor. People in Santa Clara County can call 1-855-278-4204. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

The link below provides more resources where one can receive help:

â€¢ Resources: How to help those in crisis

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Los Altos: Turn Bar & Grill shutters temporarily
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 2,607 views

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,332 views

“Many people spend more time in planning the wedding than the marriage."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,195 views

SB35: Taking power from the people
By Douglas Moran | 9 comments | 917 views

A Checkbox at the Hospital that can Start Costing You Thousands 3 Days Later
By Max Greenberg | 2 comments | 811 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here