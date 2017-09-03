News

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 3, 2017, 1:45 pm

Unsolved 1986 murder could be reopened

Police, FBI investigate case that could link suspect to strangled Palo Alto woman

The unsolved murder of a 27-year-old Palo Alto woman who was found in an Illinois cornfield 31 years ago could be reopened, pending the investigation of another decades-old murder, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

Illinois State Police and the FBI have reopened a 25-year-old case involving a 21-year-old student that they believe could link the suspect to the murdered Palo Alto woman, according to the news account.

Suspect Larry D. Hall, now 54, who is serving a life sentence in a North Carolina prison for kidnapping, is believed to be involved in a number of unsolved murders, including that of Eulalia Pholia Chavez, who was found strangled and mutilated nearly 3,000 miles away from Palo Alto. He once confessed to a reporter of murdering Chavez before recanting the story.

In January, tests from long-lost DNA revealed that Hall could not be excluded from the case, but weren't positively conclusive, either, according to the News-Democrat.

Chavez, who was known as "The Summerfield Woman" for more than 21 years after a farmer discovered her body in a cornfield on Sept. 6, 1986, was finally identified in January 2008 following an FBI fingerprint recheck.

Chavez grew up in Palo Alto, where she liked to draw and make jewelry and clothing, according to various news accounts from her daughter, whom Chavez gave up for adoption shortly after her birth in 1977. Chavez attended Foothill College in 1976 about a year before leaving home for good to roam the countryside.

Her mother told reporters that she did not see her daughter again after she left home in 1977.

Related story

Runaway teen identified as murdered (Feb. 5, 2008)

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

— Palo Alto Weekly staff

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Los Altos: Turn Bar & Grill shutters temporarily
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 1,446 views

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 890 views

First flight with three kids
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 771 views

SB35: Taking power from the people
By Douglas Moran | 5 comments | 656 views

“Many people spend more time in planning the wedding than the marriage."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 563 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here