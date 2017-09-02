News

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 2, 2017, 8:23 am

Community Notebook: Government closures, hours for Labor Day

 

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Here's a list of service closures and changes on Labor Day federal holiday this Monday:

City services

City of Palo Alto offices: Most administrative offices and facilities will be closed. They will reopen on Tuesday.

Garbage pickup: All collection services will remain the same for Labor Day and the rest of the week.

Library: All branches will be closed.

Parks: Open from sunrise to sunset, but the office will be closed to reservations.

Police: Front desk and archives will be closed, but response teams will operate as normal.

Fire: Administrative offices will be closed, but additional response teams will be available.

Utilities Office: Closed. Anyone in need of assistance can call communications at 650-329-2479 or visit the department's website.

Palo Alto Unified School District administration and schools: Closed.

Federal, state offices: All offices are closed.

U.S. Postal Service: No mail deliveries. All Palo Alto offices will be closed.

Transportation

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: Service will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Palo Alto Shuttle: No service on either the Crosstown or Embarcadero shuttles.

Caltrain: Service will operate on a Sunday schedule. The monthly pass will be honored for unlimited trips between all zones. Visit caltrain.com or call 800-660-4287 for more information.

SamTrans: Service will operate on a Sunday schedule. Passengers should be aware that a Sunday schedule is less frequent than the weekday schedule and does not include routes that specifically serve schools or do not operate on a normal Sunday. Passengers should consult the timetables of their regular bus lines to get information on Sunday scheduling. Visit samtrans.com or call 800-660-4287 for more details.

Stanford Marguerite: Limited service. The only routes operating will be Line HD, Medical Center, Medical Center: Holiday and Shopping Express: Special. For updates, visit transportation.stanford.edu.

---

