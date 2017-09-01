PUBLIC AGENDA: office development limit; Castilleja redevelopment

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 4.

CITY COUNCIL... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss its labor negotiations with the Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto. The council will then discuss a possible extension of the city's annual limit on office development; and consider adopting a community engagement plan, a problem statement, objectives and evaluation criteria for grade separation alternatives. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 5 at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow in the Council Chambers. View the full agenda here.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear a presentation from SamTrans on the Draft Dumbarton Transportation Corridor Study. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

COUNCIL APPOINTED OFFICERS COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss its labor negotiations with the four council appointed officers. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the performance evaluation of the city attorney and the city auditor. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the Electric Integrated Resource Plan; the Utilities Strategic Plan; the city's Smart Grid Projects; the Hydroelectric Generation Variability Management Strategy; and local solar programs. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to hold a preliminary review for a five-story parking garage proposed for 375 Hamilton Ave.; and for a proposed redevelopment of the Castilleja School campus, which includes a below-grade parking garage and replacement of several structures. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.