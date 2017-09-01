Jury convicts 'Sunny Day' defendant for 2012 murder

A Menlo Park man who was part of the 2014 "Sunny Day" gang arrests in San Mateo County was convicted of murder and special circumstances charges on Thursday for a gang-related shooting that killed an East Palo Alto man in 2012.

Jerry Coneal III, 22, was found guilty of the October 2012 slaying of rival gang member Christopher Baker in East Palo Alto. A San Mateo County Superior Court jury convicted him of first-degree murder with two special circumstances: lying in wait and murder for gang purposes; and additional use of a firearm and gang enhancements, which would add to his sentence. The murder and special circumstances charges carry a life-without-parole sentence, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Baker was killed in what the District Attorney's Office termed a gang-retaliation attack while he was attending a memorial for another murdered gang member on Oct. 5 at 8:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Terra Villa Avenue in East Palo Alto. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury conviction came after 26 days of trial and three days of deliberations. Coneal is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 20. He remains in custody without bail.

Co-defendent Miguel Angel Rivera Jr., 23, of Menlo Park pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Baker's killing on July 10. He received a 35-year sentence on July 28 for his part in the crime. He is also serving an additional 14-year, four-month sentence for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The two sentences are to be served consecutively.

In March 2014, San Mateo County officials indicted and arrested 16 people purportedly involved in East Palo Alto gangs for a rampage of murders and other crimes. Several state, local, county and federal law-enforcement agencies worked with the district attorney's Bureau of Investigations, including Mountain View, Belmont, East Palo Alto and Milpitas police, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the federal Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Office and the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Some of those defendants have received decades-long prison sentences and others are still awaiting trials.

---

