News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 1, 2017, 9:47 am

Jury convicts 'Sunny Day' defendant for 2012 murder

Jerry Coneal III convicted of first-degree murder in death of Christopher Baker

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A Menlo Park man who was part of the 2014 "Sunny Day" gang arrests in San Mateo County was convicted of murder and special circumstances charges on Thursday for a gang-related shooting that killed an East Palo Alto man in 2012.

Jerry Coneal III, 22, was found guilty of the October 2012 slaying of rival gang member Christopher Baker in East Palo Alto. A San Mateo County Superior Court jury convicted him of first-degree murder with two special circumstances: lying in wait and murder for gang purposes; and additional use of a firearm and gang enhancements, which would add to his sentence. The murder and special circumstances charges carry a life-without-parole sentence, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Baker was killed in what the District Attorney's Office termed a gang-retaliation attack while he was attending a memorial for another murdered gang member on Oct. 5 at 8:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Terra Villa Avenue in East Palo Alto. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury conviction came after 26 days of trial and three days of deliberations. Coneal is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 20. He remains in custody without bail.

Co-defendent Miguel Angel Rivera Jr., 23, of Menlo Park pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Baker's killing on July 10. He received a 35-year sentence on July 28 for his part in the crime. He is also serving an additional 14-year, four-month sentence for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The two sentences are to be served consecutively.

In March 2014, San Mateo County officials indicted and arrested 16 people purportedly involved in East Palo Alto gangs for a rampage of murders and other crimes. Several state, local, county and federal law-enforcement agencies worked with the district attorney's Bureau of Investigations, including Mountain View, Belmont, East Palo Alto and Milpitas police, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the federal Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Office and the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Some of those defendants have received decades-long prison sentences and others are still awaiting trials.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

First flight with three kids
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 642 views

SB35: Taking power from the people
By Douglas Moran | 2 comments | 336 views

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 254 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here