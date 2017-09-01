News

Editorial: Time for McGee to go

School superintendent's latest blunder is the final straw

by Palo Alto Weekly editorial board / Palo Alto Weekly

The revelation last Friday that top Palo Alto school district administrators never took the necessary steps earlier this year to reopen negotiations with the district's two unions, as directed by the school board in order to cancel a third year of scheduled raises in the face of budget shortfalls, is a shocking and costly display of incompetence and negligence.

It means the district will have to spend as much as $6 million for unbudgeted employee raises and bonuses and make substantial new budget cuts in the months ahead, all because of a missed deadline.

Equally disturbing is the attempt by Superintendent Max McGee, Chief Budget Officer Cathy Mak and the unions to withhold information on how this happened and to explain it away as a simple "misunderstanding" that was quickly resolved to everyone's satisfaction.

The details, as best we could ferret them out over the last five days, are reported today by Weekly education writer Elena Kadvany.

What is clear is that McGee failed to pay attention to the single-most important fiscal issue on his plate this year: the renegotiation of the third year of the union contracts in order to help solve last year's embarrassing crisis â€” Mak's miscalculation of property-tax revenue.

McGee and his staff missed the March 15 deadline for informing the unions that the district wanted to reopen the final year of contract (this school year), pursuant to a clause McGee himself had earlier heralded as a critical "safety valve" that would allow the district to roll back raises if property-tax revenues fell short, as they did.

His one-paragraph public revelation, buried in last Friday's online "Superintendent's Update," claimed the mistake was a misunderstanding caused by "confusion" over the language in the contract. It was a deliberate effort to obfuscate what had happened, hide it from the public and deflect responsibility.

Even worse, McGee's update initially had no explanation at all, only an announcement that employees would be receiving 3 percent raises. Only when the Weekly asked for an explanation was this opaque statement added: "While we would have preferred to have more flexibility if we reopened the 2017-18 contract, due to some misunderstanding and misinterpretation of contract language, we missed this opportunity. This caused some confusion, but the union and district leadership worked through it and we are moving forward."

This is why properly managed organizations have calendars, tickler files and other procedures for monitoring critically important deadlines.

The Board of Education should be embarrassed and angry that its chief executive has put it in this situation, and the board deserves its own criticism for not issuing a full statement on how and why taxpayers are once again paying millions of dollars due to management failures. The board should also explain why it wasn't asking its own questions about the progress this spring of what should have been negotiations over the third year of the contract, especially when it saw the proposed budget for this year with no salary increases.

And how is it possible that Cathy Mak, who to her credit reminded now-retired Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Scott Bowers about the March 15 deadline, failed to report anything further to the board through the entire budget process nor explain why she included no raises in the budget?

And the two employee unions, which were fully aware that the district intended to roll back their raises in the third year of the contract, said nothing before or after the March deadline. Then astonishingly, they remained silent as McGee and the board put together the budget for this year, with no employee raises, knowing full well that because the deadline had been missed those raises would have to be paid.

The last two years of McGee's chaotic leadership, staff turnover, improper handling of sexual harassment cases, lack of transparency and repeated self-inflicted controversies have whipsawed the community with one tumultuous mismanaged issue after another.

This is the last straw. The school board should ask for McGee's resignation or, if necessary, terminate him.

---

Posted by Agreed
a resident of Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago

School board, time to exercise your fiduciary duties and put out this dumpster fire of incompetence now. McGee, please resign immediately, your services are no longer needed.

Posted by PAUSD parent
a resident of Barron Park
3 hours ago

Asking McGee to leave now is irresponsible. The mistake has been made. Bringing in a new superintendent, completely green to the role, after a desperate and rushed recruitment process, would be a huge disservice to our kids. McGee has already announced his retirement at the end of this year, giving the district time to find a new superintendent.

McGee also truly cares about our students and has done much to support them. Yes, this was a big mistake, but let's not make it bigger by throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

Posted by Paly Dad
a resident of Community Center
2 hours ago

The idea that he wouldn't get fired for a $6 million mistake is mind-boggling to me. "I'm sorry I spent $6 million that wasn't in the budget, I promise I won't do it again" - seriously? Beside, McGee KEEPS making mistakes - the sexual assault scandal of last year is also on him, so is last year's budget screw-up. Do you honestly think he'll do any better in a "lame duck" year? The chances seem much higher that he'll do something WORSE. Time of go, board do your job.

Posted by HMMM
a resident of Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago

Cathy Mak, Chief Budget Officer, should also resign or be fired. It should happen this week. It is time to make it clear that this type of incompetence will not be glossed over. It is also time to have an administration that acts in the best interest of the students, and the district, not the staff. The unions have proved time and time again that their priority is the pocketbooks of their members. Fair enough, but, it is time for the board and the administration to act in accordance.

As for the board, when it comes to the election, let's remember what they do this week. The district has spent millions of dollars on legal fees, OCR investigations, and now these raises. Any board member who doesn't act swiftly, decisively and transparently, should be voted out.

Posted by dotting i-s
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

I hope someone, other than the Superintendent, is making sure that there won't be any misinterpretations or misunderstandings with his employment contract too.

Say, like the union, the Superintendent stays mum until after a PAUSD deadline in his contract has passed and then announces that he won't be retiring after all.

Does he get another year?

Posted by Regretting my PiE donation
a resident of Professorville
44 minutes ago

Not firing Cathy Mak after her first multimillion dollar screwup tells us everything we need to know about McGee's judgement. Now we're paying the price for his inability to hold his staff to even the most basic standards of business competence. If McGee and Mak are not to be held accountable for giant screwups, there is no basis for their ridiculous 200K+ salaries.

Posted by john_alderman
a resident of Crescent Park
16 minutes ago
john_alderman is a registered user.

PiE and PAUSD have been coasting on residual goodwill for a long time, when reality finally catches up, it is going to be a painful adjustment. This incompetence is a major reality check for those faithfully sending money to the district and voting for parcel taxes. Is anyone auditing PiE?

Posted by Robert Smith
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
13 minutes ago

This is just terrible. While we have seen many administrators leave the district this last spring, it is clear that more need to go, and soon. We also need new board members that will pay some attention to the contracts and follow up on things.

Last year, when this fiasco began, the board and staff should have been reading the contracts in detail to try to figure out how to rescind as much of the raises and bonuses as possible. The staff raises should simply have been rolled back, period.

One point that I disagree with in this editorial concerns the failure of the unions to raise this issue. Yes, it would be nice to think that the unions have the concerns of the district at heart and would work collaboratively. However, that is not the way that they work, and that is not how they see their jobs.

The unions represent the interests of their employees, period. Associated with my professional life, I have heard many stories about teachers' unions. Their role is to represent the interests of their members, period. They are not concerned with the district, the board, staff, students, parents, taxpayers, or any other "stakeholders".

I have great respect for the leaders of the teachers' union. They know their job and do it very well, obtaining superb results for the membership.

As taxpayers and parents, it is our job to make sure that the board and staff is working as hard, or harder, for us as the teachers' union works for the teachers. They have failed us.

Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
6 minutes ago
Online Name is a registered user.

Serious governance questions: Does the the city have any oversight responsibility or power over the school district? In other words, are they 2 totally separate entities?

I know they have separate budgets but I'm curious about to whom the school officials ultimately report.

