News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 1, 2017, 6:14 pm

Crash off Page Mill Road sends car airborne, landing in brush

Woman left with minor injuries, transported to Stanford Hospital

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

A car that went off Page Mill Road in Palo Alto was likely airborne before it landed in brush about 50 feet away from the roadway Friday afternoon, a fire official said.

A woman who was driving the vehicle, a four-door sedan, called dispatch for help from her cellphone at about 12:05 p.m. from roughly the 4000 block of Page Mill Road, fire Battalion Chief Ryan Stoddard said.

Rescue crews who responded to the scene weren't immediately able to locate the woman, believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s, because there were no signs of the car running over brush or going over the edge adjacent to the roadway, Stoddard said.

She was heading east on Page Mill when she ended up airborne before landing in brush about 50 feet below, according to Stoddard.

Rescuers used the GPS signal from the woman's cellphone to find her and tracked her down once they saw a reflection from her windshield by about 12:45 p.m., he said. The vehicle had landed on its wheels.

They had to use chainsaws to reach the sedan and set up a low-angle rope rescue to bring the lone woman back up the street from the steep cliff, according to Stoddard.

The response also required the rescuers to tie the vehicle off with rescue ropes that were anchored to a fire engine, he said. The woman was able to get back up to higher ground at about 1:30 p.m.

The driver, had minor injuries including cuts, scrapes and bruises, Stoddard said. She was transported to Stanford Hospital for treatment and to check for any internal injuries, he said.

There were no witnesses to the crash on Page Mill, which can be a dangerous road for drivers and bicyclists, according to Stoddard.

Stanford Life Flight and Cal Fire sent one helicopter crew each to the scene, but the Fire Department later canceled the units once it determined their services were no longer needed, Stoddard said.

Palo Alto park rangers and fire crews from Santa Clara and San Mateo counties also responded to the scene, he said.

Palo Alto police blocked off Page Mill Road between Altamont Circle and Skyline Boulevard until roughly 3 p.m.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

First flight with three kids
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 679 views

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 462 views

SB35: Taking power from the people
By Douglas Moran | 4 comments | 449 views

“Many people spend more time in planning the wedding than the marriage."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 242 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here