Crash off Page Mill Road sends car airborne, landing in brush

A car that went off Page Mill Road in Palo Alto was likely airborne before it landed in brush about 50 feet away from the roadway Friday afternoon, a fire official said.

A woman who was driving the vehicle, a four-door sedan, called dispatch for help from her cellphone at about 12:05 p.m. from roughly the 4000 block of Page Mill Road, fire Battalion Chief Ryan Stoddard said.

Rescue crews who responded to the scene weren't immediately able to locate the woman, believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s, because there were no signs of the car running over brush or going over the edge adjacent to the roadway, Stoddard said.

She was heading east on Page Mill when she ended up airborne before landing in brush about 50 feet below, according to Stoddard.

Rescuers used the GPS signal from the woman's cellphone to find her and tracked her down once they saw a reflection from her windshield by about 12:45 p.m., he said. The vehicle had landed on its wheels.

They had to use chainsaws to reach the sedan and set up a low-angle rope rescue to bring the lone woman back up the street from the steep cliff, according to Stoddard.

The response also required the rescuers to tie the vehicle off with rescue ropes that were anchored to a fire engine, he said. The woman was able to get back up to higher ground at about 1:30 p.m.

The driver, had minor injuries including cuts, scrapes and bruises, Stoddard said. She was transported to Stanford Hospital for treatment and to check for any internal injuries, he said.

There were no witnesses to the crash on Page Mill, which can be a dangerous road for drivers and bicyclists, according to Stoddard.

Stanford Life Flight and Cal Fire sent one helicopter crew each to the scene, but the Fire Department later canceled the units once it determined their services were no longer needed, Stoddard said.

Palo Alto park rangers and fire crews from Santa Clara and San Mateo counties also responded to the scene, he said.

Palo Alto police blocked off Page Mill Road between Altamont Circle and Skyline Boulevard until roughly 3 p.m.

