Car crashes into garage in south Palo Alto

A Palo Alto woman narrowly missed being struck by a car that crashed into her garage in order to avoid hitting a motorcyclist late Friday morning.

Homeowner Kausalya Ganapathi had been doing laundry in her garage at Wilkie Way and West Charleston Road, but had left just two minutes before a silver Subaru Legacy rammed through her fence and garage, she said.

The driver stepped out of the car and said he was all right, Ganapathi said.

Police officers and emergency crews were called to the scene in the 4200 block of Wilkie Way around 11 a.m. after a community services officer witnessed the crash, police said.

The motorcyclist fell off his bike and complained of pain, but no one was transported to a hospital, police Sgt. Nic Martinez said. No additional injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported and no arrests or citations were made, according to Martinez.

After speaking with the driver, Ganapathi learned a motorcyclist was heading west on West Charleston Road and made a left turn onto Wilkie on a green light into oncoming traffic, Ganapathi said. The signal has no left-turn arrow.

The Subaru driver was heading east when he saw the motorcyclist turn in front of him and made a sharp turn to avoid a collision, ending up crashing into Ganapathi's fence and garage instead.

The Subaru driver said if he hadn't run into her garage, he would've killed the motorcyclist, according to Ganapathi.

