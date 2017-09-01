News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 1, 2017, 1:51 pm

Car crashes into garage in south Palo Alto

Homeowner left garage roughly two minutes before vehicle rammed inside

Firefighters responded to an emergency at a home at Wilkie Way and West Charleston Road, where a car had run into the garage on Sept. 1, 2017. Photo by Keith Peters.

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A Palo Alto woman narrowly missed being struck by a car that crashed into her garage in order to avoid hitting a motorcyclist late Friday morning.

Homeowner Kausalya Ganapathi had been doing laundry in her garage at Wilkie Way and West Charleston Road, but had left just two minutes before a silver Subaru Legacy rammed through her fence and garage, she said.

The driver stepped out of the car and said he was all right, Ganapathi said.

Police officers and emergency crews were called to the scene in the 4200 block of Wilkie Way around 11 a.m. after a community services officer witnessed the crash, police said.

The motorcyclist fell off his bike and complained of pain, but no one was transported to a hospital, police Sgt. Nic Martinez said. No additional injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported and no arrests or citations were made, according to Martinez.

After speaking with the driver, Ganapathi learned a motorcyclist was heading west on West Charleston Road and made a left turn onto Wilkie on a green light into oncoming traffic, Ganapathi said. The signal has no left-turn arrow.

The Subaru driver was heading east when he saw the motorcyclist turn in front of him and made a sharp turn to avoid a collision, ending up crashing into Ganapathi's fence and garage instead.

The Subaru driver said if he hadn't run into her garage, he would've killed the motorcyclist, according to Ganapathi.

---

Comments

Posted by Train Neighbor
a resident of Ventura
2 hours ago

Glad no one was hurt!

There IS a traffic light at W. Charleston and Wilkie.

3 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Midtown
2 hours ago

When I learned to drive, I was taught to use the brake pedal to avoid a collision. Are kids these days taught to not brake and use the steering wheel instead? Seems to me that is a huge mistake since in an emergency situation, you don't have enough time to judge which direction is safe to steer towards and you could easily cause a worse collision. Using the brake pedal technique, I have never been in a collision. The brake pedal technique should be even safer in modern cars that have ABS brakes.

Like this comment
Posted by Chuck
a resident of College Terrace
21 minutes ago

Only in Palo Alto.. smh smh . Use your brakes. The thing on the left.. Come on people..

Like this comment
Posted by Resident
a resident of Midtown
10 minutes ago

Will the motorcyclist be charged?

