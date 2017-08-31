News

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 31, 2017, 8:08 am

Police looking for mountain lion, kitten seen in large tree

Sighting was reported near three schools within a half-mile radius

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Police are keeping a watchful eye in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood, where an adult mountain lion and its kitten were reportedly seen in a large tree early this morning.

The sighting was reported to police around 6:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of Webster Street, police said.

Officers have responded to the scene, where the two animals haven't been seen since the initial report, police said.

It's unclear whether the animals are still in the area, but if they are found police said they aim to safely extricate them from the area.

A resident who lives nearby spotted the animals in a large redwood and called 911, police Capt. Zach Perron said. The resident is a credible source and has experience with mountain lions.

There are no photos of the animals, police said.

Police are patrolling the area where three schools falls within a half-mile radius: Castilleja School, an all-girls school; Walter Hays Elementary School; and Jordan Middle School.

In light of the sighting, police advise parents to drive their children to school today as the investigation continues.

George, who declined to give his last name, is an Old Palo Alto resident who lives about three blocks from where the lions were spotted. He studied mountain lions for about 10 years in Idaho while working with the nonprofit Earthwatch where he radio-collared lions and tracked them.

"They purr very loud.Â  Their eye color is incredible. You definitely know they are a predator when they look at you.

"I tracked one with a radio collar, and they would go amazing distances over really rough terrain," George said.

"People panic but there is nothing much to worry about. They are elusive. They could be in the lower bushes or in a tree," he said.

George said he has seen the big cats on hikes. Most people will walk by them and never know they are there, he added.

The lions often travel up and down creeks, but they typically travel alone George said. It is unusual to see a cub with a mother, and he speculated they might have been pushed out of their territory by competition.

"(I) hope they will tranquilize them. You can dart them easily," he said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the city's Animal Services and Open Space Preserves have been called to assist police in patrolling the area.

Fish and Wildlife department staff typically check the area to make sure there's no public safety threat, department spokesman Peter Tira said.

It's not unusual to see mountain lions in the South Bay and the Bay Area, where the natural habitat is inviting for animals and people alike, Tira said.

Mountain lions and their kittens usually keep their distance from people and have been seen on security cameras traveling through neighborhoods from natural areas, Tira said.

"Animals will always see us before we see them. For the most part they'll stay hidden long before they get close enough to interact with," he said.

"It's not completely unprecedented. We have mountain lions passing through the middle of the night passing through a populated area," Tira said.

Because mountain lions are typically found in open spaces that have plentiful prey, a sighting in an urban area is highly unusual. Even so, according to the city of Palo Alto, interactions between mountain lions and humans have been on the rise in recent years.

The city attributes the increase to -- among other things -- an increase in mountain lion numbers and expanded range of travel, as well as more people hiking and running in the mountain lions' habitats.

According to the Animal Services website, mountain lions are generally "calm, quiet and elusive," and the potential for getting killed or injured by one is quite low (there is a greater risk of getting struck by a lightning than of being attacked by a mountain lion).

Anyone who encounters a mountain lion is encouraged not to run (which may trigger the lion's instinct to chase) and to do anything he or she can to appear larger, whether by waving arms or opening a jacket, while speaking firmly in a loud voice.

Anyone who sees the mountain lions is asked to call 911 and stay at a distance from the animals.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related articles:

â€¢ Mountain lion shot and killed (May 17, 2004)

â€¢ Decision to kill lion correct, police say (May 18, 2004)

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

Thanks to the PD for getting this news out to warn us as quickly as they did.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago

I remember a few years ago there was another mountain lion sitting in a tree very near this location. PAPD shot and killed it with an assault rifle. Don't know if policies have changed since then.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Mary Vincent
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
42 minutes ago

Should the city activate the emergency phone system to inform all Palo Alto residents? Especially since they really don't where the lion and cub are, at the moment.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Mary Vincent
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
40 minutes ago

Correction - Especially since they really don't know where the lion and cub are, at the moment.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
7 minutes ago
Online Name is a registered user.

The PAPD's phone message this morning said they were worried about the safety of the residents AND the animals so let's hope they don't kill them with assault rifles this time.

Helicopters are flying overhead as I type.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

It’s Not Always Been a Happy Marriage . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,527 views

First flight with three kids
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 560 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Moonlight Run & Walk

Registration now open

Sign up for the 33rd annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk. This family-friendly event which benefits local nonprofits serving kids and families will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Palo Alto Baylands.

Register Here