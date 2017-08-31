Police looking for mountain lion, kitten seen in large tree

Police are keeping a watchful eye in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood, where an adult mountain lion and its kitten were reportedly seen in a large tree early this morning.

The sighting was reported to police around 6:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of Webster Street, police said.

Officers have responded to the scene, where the two animals haven't been seen since the initial report, police said.

It's unclear whether the animals are still in the area, but if they are found police said they aim to safely extricate them from the area.

A resident who lives nearby spotted the animals in a large redwood and called 911, police Capt. Zach Perron said. The resident is a credible source and has experience with mountain lions.

There are no photos of the animals, police said.

Police are patrolling the area where three schools falls within a half-mile radius: Castilleja School, an all-girls school; Walter Hays Elementary School; and Jordan Middle School.

In light of the sighting, police advise parents to drive their children to school today as the investigation continues.

George, who declined to give his last name, is an Old Palo Alto resident who lives about three blocks from where the lions were spotted. He studied mountain lions for about 10 years in Idaho while working with the nonprofit Earthwatch where he radio-collared lions and tracked them.

"They purr very loud.Â Their eye color is incredible. You definitely know they are a predator when they look at you.

"I tracked one with a radio collar, and they would go amazing distances over really rough terrain," George said.

"People panic but there is nothing much to worry about. They are elusive. They could be in the lower bushes or in a tree," he said.

George said he has seen the big cats on hikes. Most people will walk by them and never know they are there, he added.

The lions often travel up and down creeks, but they typically travel alone George said. It is unusual to see a cub with a mother, and he speculated they might have been pushed out of their territory by competition.

"(I) hope they will tranquilize them. You can dart them easily," he said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the city's Animal Services and Open Space Preserves have been called to assist police in patrolling the area.

Fish and Wildlife department staff typically check the area to make sure there's no public safety threat, department spokesman Peter Tira said.

It's not unusual to see mountain lions in the South Bay and the Bay Area, where the natural habitat is inviting for animals and people alike, Tira said.

Mountain lions and their kittens usually keep their distance from people and have been seen on security cameras traveling through neighborhoods from natural areas, Tira said.

"Animals will always see us before we see them. For the most part they'll stay hidden long before they get close enough to interact with," he said.

"It's not completely unprecedented. We have mountain lions passing through the middle of the night passing through a populated area," Tira said.

Because mountain lions are typically found in open spaces that have plentiful prey, a sighting in an urban area is highly unusual. Even so, according to the city of Palo Alto, interactions between mountain lions and humans have been on the rise in recent years.

The city attributes the increase to -- among other things -- an increase in mountain lion numbers and expanded range of travel, as well as more people hiking and running in the mountain lions' habitats.

According to the Animal Services website, mountain lions are generally "calm, quiet and elusive," and the potential for getting killed or injured by one is quite low (there is a greater risk of getting struck by a lightning than of being attacked by a mountain lion).

Anyone who encounters a mountain lion is encouraged not to run (which may trigger the lion's instinct to chase) and to do anything he or she can to appear larger, whether by waving arms or opening a jacket, while speaking firmly in a loud voice.

Anyone who sees the mountain lions is asked to call 911 and stay at a distance from the animals.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related articles:

â€¢ Mountain lion shot and killed (May 17, 2004)

â€¢ Decision to kill lion correct, police say (May 18, 2004)

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.