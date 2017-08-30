News

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 30, 2017, 8:44 am

Lawsuit blocks Measure B funds

Local transit projects delayed by legal challenge

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Santa Clara County's new Measure B sales tax has already collected tens of millions of dollars for a multitude of transportation upgrades, but that money is now embargoed from being spent.

An appellate lawsuit filed by Mountain View attorney Gary Wesley on behalf of Saratoga resident Cheriel Jensen is blocking the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority from spending any of the $6.5 billion in revenues expected to come from the new tax. For local communities, this means a series of crucial projects -- such as plan for Caltrain grade separation and new bikeways -- could be on hold for up to two years before the suit is resolved.

The suit seeks to dismantle the sales tax by arguing that the language of Measure B was overly broad and lacked specifics as to how the money would be spent.

"$6.5 billion is not pocket change. And we do intend to get the measure invalidated," Wesley wrote in an email to the Voice. "The VTA staff and board did not comply with the law in writing and proposing this open invitation to bait-and-switch."

The Measure B sales was approved by nearly 72 percent of county voters in last November's election. The half-cent tax surcharge lasts for a 30-year span.

Prior to the election, the sales tax raised some political controversy, especially in the northern areas of the county. Elected officials from Palo Alto, Mountain View and other neighboring cities complained that San Jose officials held too much sway on the VTA board. A coalition of nine cities demanded restrictions on how the money would be spent, particularly on how much would be spent bringing a BART extension to San Jose.

The result of this was VTA officials agreed to an allocation plan to split up the money into nine spending categories. This included some vital projects for the North County, such as $700 million for Caltrain grade separation and $250 million for bicycle and pedestrian improvements. Meanwhile BART spending was capped at around $1.5 billion.

Despite this spending plan, the lawsuit argues that VTA officials sought latitude to spend the tax money however they desire. The suit alleges the money could still be shifted to any purpose deemed "prudent." For that reason, he argues the measure falls short of the requirements under the state government code stipulating that voters deserve to know specifics for how revenue from a proposed tax would be spent.

VTA officials acknowledged the suit in a blog post published last week, but they expressed confidence that Measure B would ultimately prevail in court. VTA spokeswoman Lihn Hoang pointed out that her agency had successfully defended the measure against an earlier civil suit filed by Wesley in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Following that loss, Wesley filed an appeal earlier this month.

"We feel confident in our position moving forward," Hoang said. "We're continuing to move along and be ready so when the funds are ready, we can be ready to distribute them accordingly."

VTA has already collected about $40 million in tax revenues under Measure B. That money is currently being held in a "low-yield" escrow account, she said.

In general, Hoang said these cases can take one to two years to resolve. Attorneys for VTA would look for ways to speed up the process, she said.

In the meantime, the lawsuit leaves many cities stuck in a holding pattern, especially for some vital projects.

Mountain View and Palo Alto leaders were banking on receiving funding from Measure B for projects to separate city streets from crossing the Caltrain rail line. These grade-separation projects are supposed to be finished by 2020, when Caltrain expects to upgrade to a faster electrified rail system.

"We are disappointed in the delay in the distribution of Measure B funding and encourage the VTA to resolve this issue as soon as possible," Mountain View Mayor Ken Rosenberg wrote in an email. "We continue to work with VTA as they develop guidelines and are cautiously optimistic that the lawsuit will not significantly delay any of the cityâ€™s projects."

â€¢ Palo Alto looks to advance plan for Caltrain 'grade separation'

---

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of University South
6 hours ago

Brilliant! We have a transportation crisis, come up with a plan to fix it and get the voters to approve. Now, even though we are still paying the taxes, someone sues and makes us wait two more years for traffic relief.

It reminds me of the new restaurant on California Ave that the chefs from French Laundry want to start - the one that's been blocked for two years because some guy thinks the city didn't require enough parking for their outdoor seating. So we get a vacant lot now and if he wins, we can't sit outside.

This kind of pointless obstructionism is why we can't have nice things.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago

Who suffers here? We all do!

This money is being held in a low yield escrow account, according to the article. In the two years minimum it takes to sort out this mess, all the projects will cost a lot more.

And in the meantime, taxpayers are still paying out the taxes.

This is a lose/lose situation.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Evergreen Park
5 hours ago

Resident.......

your claim ......"It reminds me of the new restaurant on California Ave that the chefs from French Laundry want to start - the one that's been blocked for two years because some guy thinks the city didn't require enough parking for their outdoor seating. So we get a vacant lot now and if he wins, we can't sit outside.

This kind of pointless obstructionism is why we can't have nice things."

Is really incorrect!!!!
the restaurant, was held up only because the owners repeatedly made applications for their plans found to be incomplete by planing staff for about nine months! It was not held up by staff or the appeal.

There's no vacant lot there. Its been built and the rest of the building occupied for years.

Residents, customers, employees, and business owners in the Cal Ave area have all pointed out the huge lack of adequate parking. The Weekly has written articles about it. The particular three story building where the restaurant wants to go had insufficient parking for restaurant usage, in defiance of the law. The owner finally agreed to add more parking after multiple residents pointed out the problem. Had the owner properly parked the building in the first place, there would have been zero delay.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by VTA Board Needs A Reorg ASAP
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
4 hours ago
VTA Board Needs A Reorg ASAP is a registered user.

It's time to reorganize the VTA Board. San Jose has too many seats. Palo Alto shares a seat with two other cities. That means we are not represented at all two out of every three years. Right now we are not represented at all--which is why San Jose has been cutting our bus service and engaging in this bait-and-switch behavior. They think they can get away with it right now. So far, they have been able to do so.

VTA Board needs a complete reorg. The current Board is not representative of the county. They consistently refer to cities like Palo Alto and Mountain View as "outlying cities"--because San Jose is the center of their political universe.

Their behavior over the last year has been reprehensible. They pressure Palo Alto to grow while they grab all of the regional transportation resources they can for themselves--and they can grab a lot with the number of Board votes they have. I'm glad someone is shining a bright light on that.

Everyone should watch a few of their Board meetings where Palo Alto and Moutain View issues are discussed. I promise you will be appalled as I was. VTA staff panders to the San Jose power base and the San Jose reps take full advantage of that.

Palo Alto has one of the highest transportation activity levels in the county--yet they are reducing our transit service. VTA needs a Board reorg. This change is needed quickly.

Yes. We have a transportation crisis, but I guarantee this VTA (organized the way it is) will not serve Palo Alto's needs, though they love to collect our tax dollars. They can be trusted to prioritize the needs of San Jose and cities near San Jose over the needs of all cities on the edges of their service area. That has been their pattern of behavior for years. Their recent decisions indicate the pattern will not change.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by @VTA needs reorg
a resident of Los Altos
3 hours ago

@VTA Board Needs A Reorg ASAP what you say isn't wrong, but I would add a caveat. Measure B funds originally were horribly unequal in its appropriation, and after north and west county cities protested, VTA gave Caltrain grade sep funding an additional billion dollars. VTAnext is not part of Measure B and is based on a ridership study by Jarrett Walker.

Back to the topic, Measure B currently has money waiting to be appropriated to North county cities like PA and MV and we aren't getting that money because of this lawsuit. Yeah, VTA is San Jose centric but our lobbying efforts have forced them to give us back some of that tax money. If they fail to hold up their end of the bargain, then yeah sue them. But so far, they have not shown any indication that they were planning on reneging on their commitment, and this preemptive and counterproductive lawsuit basically means everyone loses while the money sits in an escrow account, useless and untouched.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Gale Johnson
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago

What is the exact wording around the word "prudent" that caused this suit to be be filed in the first place, and then appealed? Is there any legal way to get the appeal repealed? Why would this take 2 years to settle? Who specifically, names and titles, will do the reviewing? Someone who is knowledgeable, please explain/elucidate to us laypersons how the appellate system works. How much parsing of words does it take to determine if there is a State law violation in the Proposition. An amendment to the Proposition to correct the language could be made and voted on before the suit is settled and the amendment would probably pass by a 90% approval. People are in dire need of better transportation now, not 2 years from now. There is something very disturbing and wrong about this; that one person can file a suit and hold up money that's already been voted on, and approved, to be raised by taxes and spent according to a plan. Joe Simitian worked very hard to get changes made so that north county cities, including Palo Alto, would be considered fairly. Now this impediment! He must be very upset, as we Palo Altans all are.

But for VTA to show their good faith, they should release the first round of funds to north county projects that are spade ready...as soon as the grade separation decision is made. It seems that all of the bodies and agencies involved in that decision are having their share of difficulties in coming up with the best solution. I ask them, plead with them, please speed that up so you can honestly say "We're ready and we need the money now". If you don't, you'll lose out to some other needs that are readier(sic).

Email Town Square Moderator      


