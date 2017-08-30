Firefighters fundraising relay may delay El Camino traffic

Traffic crossing El Camino Real may be delayed at times during the day on Thursday as Peninsula firefighters, in their firefighting vehicles with emergency lights blazing and sirens in occasional use, participate in a northbound relay between Mountain View and San Francisco.

The Annual Peninsula Firefighters Burn Relay is a fundraiser for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation in San Francisco. The foundation works to reduce incidences of burn injuries and improve the quality of life for burn victims in California.

The relay begins at 8 a.m. at Moffett Field in Mountain View and is expected to finish in San Francisco by 5 p.m. The trip north will involve both old and new fire engines and other emergency vehicles, according to the the Central County Fire Authority.

Click here for more information.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.