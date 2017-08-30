News

Wed, Aug 30, 2017

Firefighters fundraising relay may delay El Camino traffic

Commuters can expect delays on route from Mountain View to San Francisco

Traffic crossing El Camino Real may be delayed at times during the day on Thursday as Peninsula firefighters, in their firefighting vehicles with emergency lights blazing and sirens in occasional use, participate in a northbound relay between Mountain View and San Francisco.

The Annual Peninsula Firefighters Burn Relay is a fundraiser for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation in San Francisco. The foundation works to reduce incidences of burn injuries and improve the quality of life for burn victims in California.

The relay begins at 8 a.m. at Moffett Field in Mountain View and is expected to finish in San Francisco by 5 p.m. The trip north will involve both old and new fire engines and other emergency vehicles, according to the the Central County Fire Authority.

---

— The Almanac staff

