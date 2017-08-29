News

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 29, 2017, 9:50 am

Pedestrian struck by car dies from injuries

No arrests made in collision that led to early morning road closure

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

A man hit by a car on El Camino Real Sunday night near Palo Alto's Ventura neighborhood died of major injuries today, police said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at El Camino Real and Barron Avenue, police Agent Marianna Villaescusa said.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene where they found the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was hit by a car and transported to a hospital for major injuries, police said.

He was pronounced dead early this morning, according to police. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office will not publicly release the man's name until his next of kin is notified.

The pedestrian was in dark-colored clothing while crossing east on El Camino Real in a crosswalk on the south side of the intersection, where a driver heading south in a 2006 Toyota Highlander hit him, police said.

The driver, a Palo Alto resident in her 70s, was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The woman was not cited or arrested for the collision, according to police. Once the department completes its investigation, the case will be sent to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.

Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factor in the collision, according to police.

The collision prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a Sig-alert, closing El Camino between Barron and Kendall avenues Monday from 12:01 a.m. until about 1:30 a.m.

Sunday night's collision was less than a half-mile away from a fatal crash on July 22 that resulted in a 53-year-old woman's arrest on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with information on Sunday night's collision is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Bay City News Service contributed to this story.

---

Comments

12 people like this
Posted by dtnorth
a resident of Downtown North
58 minutes ago

WE need to have blinking sidewalks so people can be seen crossing the street when there is no light. There are some dangerous ones on Alma where there is a crosswalk but no light and alma Everett and there are others

Posted by Train Neighbor
a resident of Ventura
11 minutes ago
Train Neighbor is a registered user.

My sympathies to his family and friends. We cross ECR at Wilton all the time and it is very scary because cars DO NOT STOP FOR PEDESTRIANS IN CROSSWALKS, even mid-day!

If a car does stop for a pedestrian, the ones behind it go around and don't stop.

We REALLY NEED ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS PALO ALTO!

Posted by Stew Pid
a resident of Community Center
10 minutes ago

Dark colored clothing at night leads to tragedy.

