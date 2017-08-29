Pedestrian struck by car dies from injuries

A man hit by a car on El Camino Real Sunday night near Palo Alto's Ventura neighborhood died of major injuries today, police said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at El Camino Real and Barron Avenue, police Agent Marianna Villaescusa said.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene where they found the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was hit by a car and transported to a hospital for major injuries, police said.

He was pronounced dead early this morning, according to police. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office will not publicly release the man's name until his next of kin is notified.

The pedestrian was in dark-colored clothing while crossing east on El Camino Real in a crosswalk on the south side of the intersection, where a driver heading south in a 2006 Toyota Highlander hit him, police said.

The driver, a Palo Alto resident in her 70s, was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The woman was not cited or arrested for the collision, according to police. Once the department completes its investigation, the case will be sent to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.

Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factor in the collision, according to police.

The collision prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a Sig-alert, closing El Camino between Barron and Kendall avenues Monday from 12:01 a.m. until about 1:30 a.m.

Sunday night's collision was less than a half-mile away from a fatal crash on July 22 that resulted in a 53-year-old woman's arrest on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with information on Sunday night's collision is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Bay City News Service contributed to this story.

