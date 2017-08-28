News

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 28, 2017, 10:55 am

Man seriously injured from 30-foot fall into creek bed

Firefighters use side-angle rope system for rescue

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

An elderly man suffered serious injuries after he fell 30 feet down into a dry creek bed along the San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto on Saturday, a fire official said.

Around 3 p.m., firefighters responded to a report from a witness who saw the man fall down into the creek bed near Palo Alto Avenue and Waverley Street, fire Battalion Chief Ryan Stoddard said.

Four firefighters made their way to the man, who was in his 80s, by going down a narrow foot path about 500 yards from where he fell and performed first aid on him, Stoddard said.

Crews determined they needed to conduct a side-angle rope rescue based on the creek's conditions and steep slope, Stoddard said.

In less than an hour, they prepared the rope system, which involved lowering a Stokes basket where the man was secured, and raised up to the street, according to Stoddard.

"It was pretty fast for a situation like that to get all the ropes (ready)," Stoddard said.

The injured man was transferred to a gurney and taken to Stanford Hospital. He appeared to have broken his pelvis and ribs, the battalion chief said.

Stoddard did not know why the man was standing close to the edge or walking around in the area.

"It's always wise to be careful when you're around the creek bed," Stoddard said, and advised the public to be extra cautious if they're near any edge following rainfall.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Curmudgeon
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

That creek bank is slippery and unstable, always caving in. Stay at least 2 feet back from the visible edge.

3 people like this
Posted by Frank
a resident of Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago

The one firefighter is wearing a hard hat. The other two should be too. Never know what could fall on you from a steep hill.

