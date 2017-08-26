News

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 26, 2017, 8:20 am

Heat advisory issued for Santa Clara County

Spare the Air alert also released for Saturday

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

A heat advisory has been issued for Santa Clara County starting Sunday morning at 11 a.m. to Monday night at 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service via the Santa Clara County Office of Public Affairs.

Temperatures will range from 92 to 102 to degrees during the day and will drop into the low 60s at night.

The county advises residents and visitor to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and to check on neighbors and relatives.

Santa Clara County libraries will be cooling centers during their normal business hours on both days. The county advises to check in with each individual library for their operating hours.

A Spare the Air alert has also been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.

The alert means that ground-level air pollution is expected to be unhealthy, especially for young children, seniors and people with heart and respiratory conditions.

Vehicle exhaust accounts for more than half of the air pollution in the Bay Area. Air quality officials are asking people to drive less to reduce pollution.

Residents are also encouraged to buy an all-electric vehicle when they purchase a new vehicle to reduce the effect of gas-powered engines on air quality.

Residents are also encouraged to change how they get to work by choosing carpooling, vanpooling, transit, biking or walking rather than driving alone.

For more information, residents can visit 511.org.

---

Comments

Posted by Resident
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:41 pm

Residents are also encouraged to change how they get to work by choosing carpooling, vanpooling, transit, biking or walking rather than driving alone.

If the Air Management Agency were really serious about residents using public transit, they should push the various transit agencies into better cooperation and improvements.

Posted by Louise68
Posted by Louise68
a resident of Menlo Park
on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:31 pm

Resident said:
"Residents are also encouraged to change how they get to work by choosing carpooling, vanpooling, transit, biking or walking rather than driving alone."

Biking in the heat??? Are you serious??? It is not a good idea to exercise in high heat! And even walking in high heat is not a good idea, as that forces you to be out where there is little or no shade, unlike being in a vehicle where you would always be inside and thus shaded, and probably have air-conditioning to help you stay cool.

To everyone:
Please be careful when it is very hot outside, and, yes, drink plenty of water, but please also remember to keep your electrolytes up. Water alone is not enough. Those of us who have lived in deserts know this.

To everyone:
Here is the link to the Mayo Clinic's page on signs of heat exhaustion. We all need to remind ourselves what these signs are.

Web Link

Posted by Louise68
Posted by Louise68
a resident of Menlo Park
on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:13 pm

Resident:
SO sorry I did not read the article carefully. I should have addressed my comment to the Palo Alto Weekly, not to you. Please accept my apology. You were merely repeating the bad advice given by the Palo Alto Weekly, who got it from the Bay Cities News Service.

So this is addressed to the Palo Alto Weekly:
You are advising readers to bike to work -- or walk to work -- when it will be so hot that he National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Santa Clara County for Sunday and Monday. Are you serious??? It is not a good idea to exercise during times of high heat. Please edit your article to remove the words "biking or walking" from the next-to-last paragraph of your article. Thank you.

(I would not have said anything about this otherwise good article, but many people around here ride their bikes a lot, so I felt I needed to say something.)

Air pollution will not be the biggest problem tomorrow and Monday -- high heat will be.

No, I am not stating that air pollution is not a problem -- it is, only that the high heat is the biggest concern tomorrow and Monday. High heat is a huge problem, no matter how clean the air is. Yes, dirty air is had for us to breathe, but the high heat is what the NWS is warning us about. Yes, we each should do what we can to lessen air pollution, but we must first take what steps we can to avoid getting heat exhaustion or heat stroke. So -- please do not bicycle when it is very hot. Walking, instead of riding in a motor vehicle of some sort, may prevent you from having access to some kind of air-conditioning. (Please forgive me for forgetting that walkers could use umbrellas for shade. So sorry.)

And please read the Mayo Clinic's page listing the signs of heat exhaustion:

Web Link

