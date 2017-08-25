News

PUBLIC AGENDA: anti-idling ordinance; prohibiting marijuana dispensaries

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 28.

CITY COUNCIL... The council plans to meet in a joint session with the Historic Resources Board; consider a proposal by Palo Alto Housing to build a four-story development with 61 below-market-rate housing units at 3709 El Camino Real; consider increasing the rentention schedule for the Fire Station 3 project from 5 to 10 percent; hold a public hearing on a proposal to demolish an existing commercial building at 3877 El Camino Real and construct 17 dwelling units and a 4,027-square-foot commercial building at the site; and discuss a memo from council members DuBois, Filseth, Holman and Kniss about an anti-idling ordinance. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to evaluate the performances of the city clerk and city manager. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to evaluate the performances of the city attorney and city auditor. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold study session to discuss initial traffic study findings related to Stanford University's General Use Permit application. The commission will also consider an ordinance prohibiting marijuana dispensaries and continue its review of the proposed Transportation and Land Use elements as part of the Comprehensive Plan update. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD POLICY REVIEW COMMITTEE ... The Board of Education's policy review committee will tentatively discuss policies on: non-discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, Uniform Complaint Procedure, bullying, class size, access to district records and involuntary student transfers. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave.

Posted by Pot Head
a resident of Stanford
on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:17 am

Palo Alto is just like some of the more affluent towns in Marin County.

It professes to be 'liberal' and 'progressive' yet does not want any marijuana dispensaries within in its city boundaries. How phony.


Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:51 am

Too bad Palo Alto has decided to ignore our votes to legalize marijuana and to leave all that marijuana sales tax revenues on the table while it rushes to impose its nanny state rules on adults.

Remember that the next time the city wants you to approve some new funding initiative for their pet projects.

Please remind me again why we bother to vote when govt. officials can simplt decide to ignore our votes.

Posted by Conservative Man
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:22 pm

QUOTE: It professes to be 'liberal' and 'progressive' yet does not want any marijuana dispensaries within in its city boundaries. How phony.

The reason....recreational marijuana dispensaries tend to attract questionable individuals (aka low life, transient Dead Heads, slackers and substance abusers). While a sizable number of pot smokers may not fall into this category, most have cars and can drive elsewhere to procure their stash.

A quality neighborhood/city does not need this kind of tax revenue.

Posted by Pot Smoking Senior
a resident of another community
on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm

Hint-Hint. The street fair is one of the best places to procure pot if you happen to know the vendor. Since they move about from town to town, it is a quick 'turn and burn' transaction and no one is even aware of it.

No need for any permits or city ordinances.

Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:10 pm

@Conservative Man, pardon me but what gives you the right to decide that the majority of the voters who voted to legalize both recreational and medical marijuana are "substandard slackers" whose votes should be over-turned and that the taxpayers should reject that "kind of" sales tax revenues?

Are you aware that even the conservative Hoover Institute first floated the legalization measure?

Posted by Professor
a resident of Stanford
on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:39 pm

Both medical and recreational marijuana should be 'tax-free'.

The legalization of pot should not have been enacted solely for the purpose of generating additional state and local government revenue. Many voters who are not marijuana smokers voted for marijuana legalization based on the tax concept.

Instead, it should be easily and affordably available to everyone with no restrictions other than selling to individuals below a certain age.

I will continue to support legal independent growers rather than retail dispensaries of any kind. Crass commercialism and investor greed + government taxation is just another way of 'sticking it to the people'.

Another alternative is to grow your own (or form co-ops) for personal usage. 'Gifting' the surplus is another way to beat the system.

Don't Tread on Me.




Posted by Curmudgeon
a resident of Downtown North
on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:28 pm

"It professes to be 'liberal' and 'progressive' yet does not want any marijuana dispensaries within in its city boundaries."

There's nothing particularly liberal about pot these days. Even Newt Gingrich boasts of using it.

The logic of the dispensary ban is analogous to those people who beat the drum for more bus routes, but just not on their own street.

Posted by Pot Smoking Deacon
a resident of Professorville
on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:56 pm

"There's nothing particularly liberal about pot these days. Even Newt Gingrich boasts of using it."

Newt Gingrich used to smoke pot in his younger days and then he recommended the death penalty for having 2 ounces in possession.

What a guy.

Posted by Simple Solution
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:26 pm

Not a problem. Renting/leasing a commercial building in Palo Alto is costly and your profits will go up in smoke based on expensive revenue/square footage factors. Buy a van instead and mobilize your deliveries.

Eliminate the greedy landlords with no obligatory sales taxes payable to the City of Palo Alto. After all, if the city won't allow you to conduct your business in a fixed location, then you aren't obligated to pay them any sales taxes as your business address is now nebulous and not necessarily limited to specific PA boundaries.

Just like in the 60s-70s.





Posted by Enterprising Student
a resident of Stanford
on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:46 pm

Simple Solution...you can reduce your overhead even more by eliminating the van (gasoline/insurance/liability).

Just hire 'messengers'. We use bicyclists (a common sight in Palo Alto), immigrant grandmothers pushing strollers and seniors taking a leisurely walk and 'visiting' neighbors.

By keeping delivery quantities small (1 oz. or less) and singular (no multiple deliveries), a potential 'bust' for having larger amounts in possession and/or for distribution is effectively eliminated.

It's a lucrative 'home business' for stay at home Moms, students and retired seniors. Beats selling Avon or Amway any day of the week.

Posted by Just Say No to Newt
a resident of College Terrace
17 hours ago

> Even Newt Gingrich boasts of using it.
> Newt Gingrich used to smoke pot in his younger days and then he recommended the death penalty for having 2 ounces in possession.
> What a guy.

The same guy who was carrying on an affair while his wife lay dying in a hospital.

