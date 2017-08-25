PUBLIC AGENDA: anti-idling ordinance; prohibiting marijuana dispensaries

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 28.

CITY COUNCIL... The council plans to meet in a joint session with the Historic Resources Board; consider a proposal by Palo Alto Housing to build a four-story development with 61 below-market-rate housing units at 3709 El Camino Real; consider increasing the rentention schedule for the Fire Station 3 project from 5 to 10 percent; hold a public hearing on a proposal to demolish an existing commercial building at 3877 El Camino Real and construct 17 dwelling units and a 4,027-square-foot commercial building at the site; and discuss a memo from council members DuBois, Filseth, Holman and Kniss about an anti-idling ordinance. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to evaluate the performances of the city clerk and city manager. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to evaluate the performances of the city attorney and city auditor. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold study session to discuss initial traffic study findings related to Stanford University's General Use Permit application. The commission will also consider an ordinance prohibiting marijuana dispensaries and continue its review of the proposed Transportation and Land Use elements as part of the Comprehensive Plan update. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD POLICY REVIEW COMMITTEE ... The Board of Education's policy review committee will tentatively discuss policies on: non-discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, Uniform Complaint Procedure, bullying, class size, access to district records and involuntary student transfers. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave.