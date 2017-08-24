Man shoplifts Champagne from Mollie Stone's

Palo Alto police are investigating a petty theft at Mollie Stone's market on Monday, when eight bottles of Champagne were taken from a shelf.

A man stole eight bottles of Veuve Clicquot and Moet & Chandon Champagne — priced at over $50 per bottle — from the popular grocery store at 164 N. California Avenue on Monday afternoon around 1 p.m, according to police Sgt. Brian Philip. The man entered the store, took the bottles from the liquor aisle, placed them in his backpack and ran to a light-colored coupe parked across the street.

Store manager John Garcia reported the shoplifting to police shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after he found the theft through security footage from the previous day once he noticed the market was missing Champagne bottles and that the sales did not match the number missing.

"I'm angry and frustrated — it's hard to make a dollar in this business, and when people steal from you," Garcia said.

The shoplifter was described as in his early 20s, with brown hair, brown eyes and a short goatee. He wore a green Nike SB hoodie and khaki shorts, the police sergeant said.

Philip recommended that grocery store employees "have procedures in place for when something like this occurs" and to "make sure they have surveillance in place." He stressed the importance of good witnesses providing suspect descriptions to aid police investigations.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

