Uploaded: Thu, Aug 24, 2017, 9:11 am

Festival of the Arts to draw tens of thousands downtown

Police advise the public to expect traffic delays and road closures

by Shawna Chen / Palo Alto Weekly

This weekend, you might find yourself observing crowd-pleasing Italian Street Painting Expo's chalk artists creating 13-feet tall and 13-feet wide works of art on asphalt canvases on Tasso Street.

The Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce will host the 36th annual Palo Alto Festival of the Arts on University Avenue this Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community event, which has attracted over 150,000 people in the past, will feature 300 fine artists and crafters and is supported by the city of Palo Alto. Admission is free.

The Palo Alto Police Department is warning residents to expect significant delays. University Avenue will be closed between High and Webster streets from the early morning hours of Saturday until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The streets north and south between Hamilton and Lytton avenues will also be blocked to traffic during the time period. Cowper and Emerson streets will be opened overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Among the many artists are Chopin and Chandeliers, whose elaborate creations convert old and discarded materials into sun-enhanced sculptures while street piano music plays in the background, inviting attendees to watch and participate.

Palo Alto Parents and Professionals for Art will organize the Kids' Art studio, an arts and craft area for youth that includes ceramics, painting and face art.

Artisans of ceramics, fiber, wood, leather, metal and more will come together for a weekend of celebrating art. Food and beverages will be provided by a number of food vendors and wine and beer booths, including the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto.

Free parking is available within a few blocks of the festival site, but the the festival encourages attendees to take public transit or bike. Because the city prohibits the use of plastic and paper bags for carrying purchased merchandise, the Chamber of Commerce recommends that attendees bring their own tote bags.

The Palo Alto Weekly is a sponsor of the festival and will have giveaways at its booth near the Italian chalk art display. For more information, go to mlaproductions.com.

If you're attending the festival, tag the Weekly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Comments

11 people like this
Posted by Arsela
a resident of Community Center
on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:57 pm

"Because the city prohibits the use of plastic and paper bags for carrying purchased merchandise, the Chamber of Commerce recommends that attendees bring their own tote bags."

And this is just another example of useless micromanaging. Why not allow vendors to send home their purchases in bags? I'm sure many people have extra brown bags leftover in their closets, perfect for times like this. The vendors have enough trouble staying afloat (as each space is fee based) than telling people that the fragile art pieces don't get a bag with purchase. Perhaps the City will distribute reusable bags to people? What enforcements will there be? Citations? Fines? Will the CPA put out a PSA too?

5 people like this
Posted by Yawn
a resident of Los Altos
on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:10 pm

You've seen one street fair, you've seen them all. Arts and crafts + a cover band playing Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers songs.

As far as 'tote bag' control, just set up an Amazon booth to provide shipping.

8 people like this
Posted by Bobby
a resident of Esther Clark Park
on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:10 pm

@ Yawn.. Stay home then [Portion removed.]

4 people like this
Posted by Martin
a resident of Downtown North
on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:52 pm

Wish this was in a park, and not downtown.

8 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:02 pm

Wish we could still bring our dog like in years past.

I wonder if the city sees a correlation between the drop-off in attendance since the started their no-dogs policy a couple of years ago.

1 person likes this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:02 am

> "Stay home then"

Most street fair attendees are from out of town. We will be avoiding University Avenue at all costs this weekend. Have fun.

Like this comment
Posted by MustSee
a resident of Esther Clark Park
on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:14 pm

The Girl With the Pearl Earring. stunning!!!

13 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Community Center
on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:06 pm

@Online Name: I'm so glad dogs aren't allowed. I'm tired of dogs bothering people and stepping in dog feces all around town, including on my own property. Palo Altans love their dogs more than etiquette.

1 person likes this
Posted by Curious
a resident of Professorville
on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm

"I'm tired of dogs bothering people and stepping in dog feces all around town, including on my own property."

"Because the city prohibits the use of plastic and paper bags for carrying purchased merchandise, the Chamber of Commerce recommends that attendees bring their own tote bags."

Couldn't attendees with dogs simply carry around a tote bag to be used specifically for dog feces?

3 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Community Center
on Aug 26, 2017 at 5:32 pm

@Curious: But what about the dog piss? And feces picked up off the pavement still leaves residue. If feces is clean, then why don't owners pick it up with their bare hands?

5 people like this
Posted by Curious
a resident of Professorville
on Aug 26, 2017 at 6:14 pm

@Curious: But what about the dog piss? And feces picked up off the pavement still leaves residue. If feces is clean, then why don't owners pick it up with their bare hands?

Because many dog owners are inconsiderate and arrogant. I have the same problem in my neighborhood. People walk their dogs and leave the poop on the sidewalk. Maybe they feel it is far below them to pick-up after their pooches.

Nothing worse than going outside to grab the Sunday morning paper and then sliding into some errant dog poop. Even worse is inadvertently tracking it indoors onto the carpet.

Dog piss is another issue. It kills the lawn and other dogs passing by sniff and perceive it as just another doggie restroom while their owners stupidly watch. A small picket fence is your only defense.

I feel your pain. I have been enduring this crap (no pun intended for over 20 years).

Like this comment
Posted by Dog Owner
a resident of College Terrace
on Aug 26, 2017 at 6:24 pm

> If feces is clean, then why don't owners pick it up with their bare hands?

I'll usually slip on some rubber gloves and then toss it into the resident's front garden (or lawn) as fertilizer. No biggie.

If my dog has the 'runs' I generally leave it there. You've got a hose. Just rinse off the sidewalk off and watch where you step.

3 people like this
Posted by P. Sweeney
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:19 pm

QUOTE "And feces picked up off the pavement still leaves residue."

Yes it does. It leaves horrid orange or purple stains. Can one call PA Public Works or Animal Control to rinse off the sidewalks as it is city property?

I don't know what these people are feeding their dogs.

Like this comment
Posted by resident
a resident of Downtown North
on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:55 pm

This is a business opportunity, folks. Open a booth and sell reusable bags!

Like this comment
Posted by No Problem
a resident of Palo Alto Hills
on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:10 pm

And disposable Doggie 'Depends' diapers for canines attending street fairs.

Like this comment
Posted by Keeley/2nd grade
a resident of Addison School
on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:26 pm

I dropped my ice cream on the sidewalk once and it fell near some dog poop. Another dog came by and ate the ice cream along with the poop.

3 people like this
Posted by What's with the dog obsession
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:09 pm

Dealing with passionate dog owners makes me uncomfortable. I'm reminded that they are narcissistic or sometimes so love-deprived.
And sometimes they force you to accept being approached and sniffed.

Dear dog lovers, I don't dislike your dog. Just dont force me to interact with it.

1 person likes this
Posted by Parent
a resident of Greenmeadow
on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:58 pm

Outdoor cats are even worse. They leave their nasty turds in children's sandboxes.

Like this comment
Posted by Monkey Woman
a resident of Downtown North
17 hours ago

Is it OK for me to bring my pet monkey to the street fair? He is trained to use a toilet.

