Shop Talk: Bank relocates; Guideboat to open

In this week's retail news, a Palo Alto bank relocates to San Jose and a new outdoor-gear store prepares to open at Stanford Shopping Center.

AVIDBANK RELOCATES ... Palo Alto-based Avidbank plans to relocate its downtown headquarters at 400 Emerson St. to its San Fernando Street office in San Jose this fall after it opens a new Palo Alto branch office at 437 Lytton Ave., Chairman and CEO Mark Mordell confirmed.

The new office is currently undergoing construction, with the landlord adding a new coat of paint as Avidbank revamps 2,800-square-foot first floor with new interior partition walls, restrooms and a break room. Construction will most likely finish in September, at which point the Emerson location will close completely, Mordell said. The new site will provide the same services as the Emerson Street office.

"There will be no interruption to our customers or clients whatsoever," Mordell added. "We're scheduling this and notifying our clients. It's all a function to make sure the construction is completely finished, furniture is fully in, and everyone has a positive experience both internally and externally."

Avidbank opened in Palo Alto in 2003 as The Private Bank of the Peninsula -- a subsidiary of Peninsula Bank Holding Co. -- before changing its name in 2011. -- S.C.

GUIDEBOAT JOINS STANFORD ... Stanford Shopping Center is preparing to add another outdoor equipment store to its roster. Mill Valley-based Guideboat Company will open its fourth store at the shopping center this fall. The city is currently reviewing a permit that will allow the company to replace the existing storefront and establish new interior partitions at the new location. Guideboat sells outdoor equipment as well as an assortment of "woodsy-worthy" outerwear, sportswear and accessories, according to its website. Customers have praised the company on Yelp as having "a classic, cool and hight-quality style." Guideboat is the fourth outdoor-lifestyle retailer to join Stanford over the past 18 months. North Face, Timberland and Arc'teryx have all recently opened stores there. -- E.A.

Compiled by the Weekly staff; this week written by Shawna Chen and Elinor Aspegren. Got leads on interesting and news-worthy retail developments? The Weekly will check them out. Email shoptalk@paweekly.com.