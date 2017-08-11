Susan Dackerman to lead Cantor Arts Center

Susan Dackerman has been appointed director of the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Center for Visual Arts at Stanford University and will officially join the staff on Sept. 18, the university announced in a press release.

Dackerman was most recently a Getty scholar and professor at the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles. Prior to her work at the Getty, she was a curator with Harvard Art Museums and the Baltimore Museum of Art. She's working on a book about German Renaissance artist Albrecht DÃ¼rer, and co-authored "Jasper Johns: Catalogue RaisonnÃ© of Monotypes," which will be published in the autumn. Dackerman received an undergraduate degree in art history from Vassar College and her doctorate from Bryn Mawr College.

"We are thrilled to have Susan Dackerman joining us as the new director of the Cantor Arts Center," Harry J. Elam Jr., vice president for the arts at Stanford, stated in the release. "Through her exceptional knowledge of and excellent track record within the world of university arts museums, Susan brings to Stanford a truly distinctive perspective. She is the right person to lead us in this exciting new period in Cantor's history."

Dackerman has long been interested in strengthening relationships between art museums and academic institutions.

"One of the advantages of developing museum projects at a great university is the resources at hand -- the expertise of the faculty, curators and librarians; collections of art, books and archives; and platforms to openly engage and discuss ideas," she stated in the release. "I look forward to working across disciplines and schools at Stanford to develop ambitious and collaborative exhibitions, publications and programs, including the chance to develop technological means to these ends."

Dackerman follows Connie Wolf, who abruptly resigned from her role in June of 2016, after four years at the center.