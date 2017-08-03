A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 3, 2017, 11:30 am

PAL and mDAC August exhibitions, summit

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The Pacific Art League (668 Ramona St., Palo Alto) is hosting two exhibitions this month that fuse traditional fine art and high-tech skills: its own "Science, Technology & the Future of Art" (in Studio One, Aug. 4-24) and the annual Mobile Digital Art & Creativity (mDAC) "Mobile Digital Art Exhibition" in the main and corridor galleries. Both shows will feature artists working in digital media, such as painting using iPads. The opening reception for the PAL exhibition will be held Friday, Aug. 4, 5:30-8 p.m. and the opening reception for the mDAC exhibition will be held the following Friday, Aug. 11, 5:30-8 p.m.

Two teen artists will demonstrate their iPad-art techniques as part of the celebration for the PAL exhibition. As part of the mDAC exhibition, main sponsor Microsoft will offer a mixed/virtual-reality lab for people to walk through and 3D paint stations that can be tried out.

The exhibition openings will be followed by Mobile Digital Arts & Creativity Summit 2017, held Aug. 12-13 at Tech Code Accelerator (1172 Castro St., Mountain View), a two-day conference featuring workshops, master classes and guest speakers, including Microsoft's Dan Ayoub and augmented-reality painter Daniel Leighton.

For more information, go to mDAC and PAL.

