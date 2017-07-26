Ogres and dragons and donkeys, oh my

I didn't catch any references to Perry, the Palo Alto donkey who served as the model for Donkey in the hit 2001 animated film "Shrek," but Foothill Music Theatre's new production of "Shrek The Musical," directed by Milissa Carey, is nevertheless full of goofy, referential fun.

"Shrek" (the musical based on the film, which was itself based on a picture book by William Steig) is a fractured fairy tale that pokes fun at the genre in general and Disney renditions in particular, and boasts a "be yourself and celebrate your differences" message. It's a blockbuster with mass appeal, mostly kid-friendly and an enjoyable choice for Foothill's big summer show.

Not familiar with the cranky green giant? Ogre Shrek (Andrew Ross) was cast out by his parents at age 7 and has been living contentedly ever after on his own in his swamp. His solitude is interrupted when a motley crew of unhappy fairy-tale and nursery-rhyme characters (think Peter Pan, Little Red Riding Hood, Pinocchio and a multitude of others) are forced to relocate to his territory by decree of the nefarious Lord Farquaad (Joey McDaniel), who's decided to rid the land of Duloc of "freaks." Shrek reluctantly becomes a hero on a quest, complete with a plucky animal sidekick -- the open-hearted, chatty Donkey (Nick Kenrick) -- when he confronts the dastardly lord. Shrek can have his swamp back, Farquaad promises, if he rescues Farquaad's potential bride, Princess Fiona (Jocelyn Pickett), from the dragon-guarded tower in which she's been imprisoned since childhood. He needs to marry a genuine princess, it seems, in order to become a king and make his rise to absolute power complete.

Fiona's an optimistic spitfire who's hiding something fairly major about herself, and on the way back to Duloc, ogre and princess find they have more in common than they first suspected. Romance blossoms, and the fairy-tale folk vow to stand up to the fascist Farquaad and "let their freak flags fly," to paraphrase one of the climactic numbers. Throw in some fart jokes, puppetry and tap-dancing rats, end with a big "I'm a Believer" sing-along/dance party and voila: "Shrek The Musical" in a nutshell.

There are hints of Broadway hits that came before, such as "Once Upon a Mattress" and "Into the Woods" (in the unconventional princess and the creation of a crossover fairy tale universe) and winking nods to other popular shows, including "Wicked," "Dreamgirls," and "Gypsy." And in the Foothill version, plenty of illusions are drawn to Farquaad as a Donald Trumpish figure, with references to "small hands," eponymous towers and #NotMyKing protest signs.

The music was composed by Jeanine Tesori, now of Tony-winning "Fun Home" fame, with book and lyrics by David Lindsey-Abaire: a decent mix of pop-rock, jazzy show-tune and rhythm-and-blues songs. At Foothill, the joke-heavy lyrics can be sometimes drowned out by the powerful orchestra (directed by Rick Reynolds), but said orchestra sounds great, especially the brass section.

The large cast is clearly having a ball with the bounty of madcap characters and splashy production numbers. The MVP award has to go to Pickett as Princess Fiona: She's a dazzling comedic force with strong, clear vocals and a sparkle in her eye. It's no coincidence that the best numbers ("Morning Person," "I Think I Got You Beat," "I Know It's Today") feature her at the forefront. Kenrick does his best Eddie Murphy impression as the loveable donkey, and Ross is appealing in the title role. As the villainous Farquaad, McDaniel gives it his all and hams it up gleefully, and has the added challenge of having to scoot around on his knees. Farquaad, you see, is pint size. This sight gag makes for some giggles at first, but the continual jibes at the character concerning his size get a bit old, especially in a show where the messages are ostensibly, "Yay, diversity" and "Be yourself" (there are also fat jokes and other tired gags).

This show must be a costume designer's dream -- what with all the bright, fairy tale get-ups -- and Julie Engelbrecht does not disappoint (including some impressively quick clothes-and-makeup transformations). The dragon puppet (prop design by Shirley Benson) is beautiful (and beautifully voiced, mostly offstage, by Jennifer Martinelli). Scenic design by Lynn Grant complements the cartoonishness nicely (and fittingly, given the source material).

So, "Shrek The Musical," kind of like the green ogre himself, is big, campy and colorful, with enough high-energy performances, pleasant music and a sweet romance to make for a fun time out at the theater. Bring the kids, and don't forget to stop by Bol Park to pay homage to original Donkey Perry next time you're in the neighborhood.

What: "Shrek The Musical"

Where: Smithwick Theatre, Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills

When: Through Aug. 6, see website for schedule

Cost: $12-$32

Info: Go to FMT