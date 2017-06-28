School board to convene for last meeting

The Palo Alto school board is set to finalize an evaluation of the superintendent, approve the appointment of a new Gunn High School principal and conduct other remaining business before adjourning for summer break on Wednesday afternoon.

In closed session, the board will discuss Superintendent Max McGee's performance evaluation as well as the appointment of Kathie Laurence as Gunn principal and a separate high school assistant principal position.

During the public portion of the meeting, the board will discuss policy revisions required by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights as part of the district's resolution agreement with the federal agency. The impacted policies are on nondiscrimination/harassment, sexual harassment and Uniform Complaint Procedure (UCP). Eve Ficthner, an attorney from a district law firm who has been working with staff on the revisions over the last several months, submitted three updated board policies and accompanying administrative regulations to the Office for Civil Rights for approval last week.

McGee told the board last week that staff hopes to have the new policies approved and in place before Aug. 1, when districtwide training will begin for the new school year.

On Wednesday, the board will also discuss a revised organizational chart that outlines a new structure in the wake of consolidated positions and the creation of new ones.

The board also has a placeholder action item on the agenda in case the governor approves a one-time $1.7 million grant that could be used to restore several clerical positions at Gunn.

The board will meet in closed session from 3-4 p.m. and in open session from 4-5 p.m. at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. View the agenda here.

