Uploaded: Wed, Jun 28, 2017, 9:46 am

Palo Alto approves new bike boulevards

City Council moves ahead with aggressive plan to expand bicycle network, double the city's rate of cyclists

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto's effort to reach the front of the peloton of California's most bike-friendly communities received a massive jolt on Tuesday night, when the City Council approved a $9.6 million contract to construct a network of bikeways throughout the city, including an extension of the famous bike boulevard on Bryant Street.

The new contract with Granite Construction Company, which the council approved at its final meeting before its summer recess, would fund biking amenities such as raised intersections, speed humps, curb extensions and traffic circles along more than 7 miles of streets. This includes 11 new traffic circles, four redesigned intersections and a series of medians, curb ramps and expanded crosswalks throughout the city.

Collectively, the series of projects approved Tuesday night represent about 54 percent of the 18 bike projects that the city is currently designing, according to a report from the Department of Planning and Community Environment. The list of newly approved projects will be implemented along Amarillo Avenue, Moreno Avenue, Bryant Street, Louis-Road-Montrose Avenue, East Meadow Drive and Ross Road.

Once completed, these streets will be equipped with features such as speed humps and chicanes. Stop signs will be replaced with traffic circles that aim to reduce the speed of cars and improve safety for bicycles.

The contract would establish three new bike boulevards (defined in the Comprehensive Plan as "low volume through-street where bicycles have priority over automobiles, conflicts between bicycles and automobiles are minimized, and bicycle travel time is reduced by the removal of stop signs and other impediments to bicycle travel"): on Amarillo-Moreno Avenue; on Louis Road-Montrose Avenue and on Ross Road, from Garland Drive to Louis Road.

The Amarillo bike boulevard would feature a new crosswalk at Middlefield Road, a speed hump and signs directing people toward Moreno. Other features in the project include a new traffic circle on Greer Road and a raised crosswalk near Ohlone Elementary School.

A new crosswalk would also be built on Ross Road, near Garland Drive, as part of a project that also includes a traffic circle on Moreno Avenue and speed humps at Ross Road intersections with Clara Drive, Stern Avenue an Allen Court.

The Ross Road boulevard would connect to the new Louis Road bike boulevard, which would feature new bike lanes and signage directing people toward East Meadow Circle, where a traffic circle will be installed.

The addition of traffic circles along all three new routes will allow the city to remove stop signs -- a key feature of bike boulevards, according to a report from the Department of Planning and Community Environment.

"Reducing cyclist fatigue increases the feasible length of a trip by bicycle, and is especially important to people who are hauling trailers, carrying children, groceries, or parcels, thereby encouraging more trips by bicycle," the report states.

The improvements approved include an extension of the Bryant Street bike boulevard -- which currently stretches from the north end of the city to East Meadow Drive, all the way to the Mountain View border. The city expects to launch construction later this year and to complete the projects in about a year.

Collectively, the projects approved Tuesday night represent roughly half of the $20 million budget that the council had set aside in its infrastructure plan for implementation of the city's 2012 bike master plan, the city's official road map for doubling the rate of bicycling for commuters within the city and coming in to work (to 15 percent and 5 percent, respectively) by 2020.

The council, which had reviewed and endorsed the bike projects at prior meetings, approved the contract Tuesday on its consent calendar, with no debate and little discussion. The only dissenter in the 8-1 vote was Councilwoman Karen Holman, though her concerns pertained to procedural matters (the contract would amend the 2018 budget, which at that point of the meeting had not yet been approved) rather than the project's merits.

About two dozen residents had submitted letters supporting the bike projects, which they said will both make school trips safer for children and address the city's growing traffic woes.

"The population of Palo Alto is growing, and so is traffic," wrote Lanier Benkard, a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business and a father of two children. "Bike commuting can help alleviate this pressure, but if we don't promote infrastructure that is friendly to bikes and make sure that bike commuting can be done safely, people won't do it."

Penny Ellson, a longtime champion of bike improvements, noted in a letter that the projects being approved go well beyond making streets bike-friendly.

"Each one of them contains new facilities for all users," Ellson wrote. "These multimodal projects are for everyone, creating streets that serve people people who drive, walk, bike and use transit.

"Let's implement the long-awaited safety improvements families have been calling for."

---

Comments

Posted by Resident
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

Sometimes you call these traffic circles and other times you call them roundabouts.

I hope that they are truly roundabouts with international rules for yielding to those already on the roundabout rather than stopping and confusing everyone.

I look forward to using roundabouts instead of four way stops. Stopping when there is absolutely no other traffic is a waste of time and energy. In fact, some of out traffic lights should turn into four way stops for the hours 11.00 pm until 5.00 am as waiting for the red lights to change to green at this time of night seems pointless.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by parent
Posted by parent
a resident of Midtown
4 hours ago

Our kids are looking forward to using these safer bicycle routes this summer and especially when school starts again in the fall!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by parent
Posted by parent
a resident of Midtown
4 hours ago

Does anyone know if the city plans to build a safer, more direct bicycle route from Midtown to the California Ave business district? We've given up on visiting California Ave because the current bicycle route is so slow and difficult.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by VS
Posted by VS
a resident of Greenmeadow
2 hours ago

Can you please provide the link to the map of proposed bike path changes you provided? It cannot be easily read as an attached picture. Thanks.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Judith
Posted by Judith
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
2 hours ago

Does anyone know the status of the 101 bike bridge project?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by vmshadle
Posted by vmshadle
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago

Resident (author of the first letter) is right. As a regular Bryant Boulevard commuter, I even find it counter-intuitive to have stop signs along one axis of a roundabout/traffic circle/rotary (different terms appear in different places).

We bicyclists have right of way, but cross-traffic has stop signs, effectively balancing bicycle safety with motor vehicle confusion.

My hope is that the learning curve levels off for everyone, and pedal-ers as well as gas-pedal-ers can enter these roundabouts without menacing one another. The savings in energy will be realized not only in terms of fuel dollars and patience of motorists but also in terms of bicyclist efficiency. After three years of biking to work every day, dealing with non-stop stop signs for streets with no traffic is demoralizing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Ferdinand
Posted by Ferdinand
a resident of Barron Park
1 hour ago

Does this mean they did not fund and move forward with one of the most important improvements--the student commute corridor along Arastradero-Charleston? If not, that is a big disappointment and a continued safety hazard for an extremely busy route.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Matt Austern
Posted by Matt Austern
a resident of Greendell/Walnut Grove
20 minutes ago

In response to Judith: there's actually a Web page for the Adobe Creek 101 bike bridge, Web Link.

My understanding is that a new design was approved by the city late last year, they're now going through various rounds of approvals by other entities (e.g. Caltrans), they hope to begin construction in 2019, and that the bridge may be finished as soon as 2020.

I don't know what additional approvals are needed, why it takes more than two and a half years between design completion and the start of construction, and whether there's anything the city could do to reduce that delay.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Scotty the Boot
Posted by Scotty the Boot
a resident of College Terrace
15 minutes ago

Unless there is a wall dividing "cages" aka cars from bicyclists then anything else is a wast of money. The green paint indicating a bike path is moot, it's nice and a little helpful but moot.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Shame on them
Posted by Shame on them
a resident of Community Center
14 minutes ago

Matt- 2.5 years? How about 8-10 years. You are forgetting the karen holman related effort. Liz kniss got the money for the bridge when she was still a county supervisor. Instead of a simple bridge, karen decided palo alto needs a statement bridge. Then we need to have a design contest. Then they reject the winner of the design contest. By that time costs have soared and we are back to square one. All because of the ego trip of some local representatives.

Email Town Square Moderator      


