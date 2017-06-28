Community Notebook: District taking applications for free, reduced-priced meals

The Palo Alto Unified School District announced free or reduced-priced meals are available during the 2017-2018 school year for children if their household income is less than or equal to federal guidelines.

According to a release written by district Student Nutrition Services Clerk Theresa Poon, families do not need to turn in an application if they receive a letter that states all of their children automatically qualify for the free meals. Families will receive this letter when any household member receives benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKs, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations; if children meet the definition of foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway; or are enrolled in their school's Head Start program.

A child's eligibility status from the 2016-2017 school year will continue automatically for 30 school days into the new school year and may extend while the district processes submitted applications. Unless the child receives a notification letter qualifying them for meals, non-applicants will pay full price after those 30 days.

Applications are effective from July 1 through June 30.

The school district required to provide free and reduced-priced meals through the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and/or Afterschool Snack Program. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website, the National School Lunch Program operates in schools to provide nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day. The program was established under the National School Lunch Act, signed by President Harry Truman in 1946.

Families that want to apply for meal benefits must fill out an application for their children and give it to the nutrition office, 25 Churchill Ave. Families may also apply online at lunchapp.com.

